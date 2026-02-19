SC MTF Adx for MT4 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.15
- Updated: 19 February 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is ADX?
The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator used to measure the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. The ADX is derived from the Positive Directional Indicator (+DI) and Negative Directional Indicator (-DI), but it does not indicate trend direction�only the strength.
ADX values range from 0 to 100. Generally, values below 20-25 suggest a weak or non-existent trend (ranging market), while values above 25 indicate a strong trend. Values above 50 suggest a very strong trend. The ADX is particularly useful for identifying whether the market is trending or ranging, helping traders decide whether to use trend-following strategies or range-bound strategies. Unlike directional indicators, ADX rises when either uptrends or downtrends strengthen.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Histogram or line drawing mode
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- ADX bar shift: Offset the line drawing by specified number of bars.
- ADX Period: Number of periods for ADX calculation (default: 14).
- ADX timeframe: Choose timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Levels Settings:
- Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
- Adjust level value: Set custom level position (default: 25, typical threshold for trend strength).
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
- Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
- Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.