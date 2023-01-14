Standard PVSR
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points.
Steps to Setup the Indicator:
✪ Install the Custom Indicator;
✪ Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles;
✪ Set visualization to All Timeframe; and
DONE👍
It can be used for:
- All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc.
- All Timeframe
- All Brokers
- All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
- Multiple Chart
-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..
Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801