Standard PVSR

FVG Finder Amrullah Khan Indicators

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Liquidity Voids are price ranges you can exploit for better entries and exits on your trades. They're similar concepts, so let's look at them from the top and break it down. Think of FVG and Liquidity voids as soft-spots in the market. They are paths of least resistance. That doesn't mean price will go through them, but price could go through them more easily. To find and locate it is easy but tidiest to repeat the same thing all over again. This helps to boost your t