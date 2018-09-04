Advanced Signal System is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm.

These arrows give buying and selling signals. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. The indicator certainly does not repaint.





Trade rules

Enter the signal when the buy signal arrives.

In order to exit from the transaction, an opposite signal must be received.

It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.

These rules must be followed in the sell process.

The stoploss level of the operations is the area where the signal arrows are located.

Currency pairs: Any

Any Time interval: M15,M30, H1, H4





Parameters

Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity adjustment.

indicator sensitivity adjustment. AlertsOn - send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties.

send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties. AlertsMessage - send a message

send a message AlertsSound - sound alert setting

sound alert setting AlertsEmail - email alert setting. Send alerts to mail address.



