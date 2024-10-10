Swing breakout sequence SBS with Stoic trader

Swing Breakout Sequence | SBS presents a comprehensive trading strategy designed to help traders identify and capitalize on market swings and breakouts. The Swing Breakout Sequence (SBS) strategy is built around a series of well-defined steps to optimize trading decisions and improve profitability.

Version 2.01:

Add "golden entry" - entry by fib.

Stoic added to it (fibo) he calls this setup gold SBS here is the video

the description of the setup starts at 18min24sec

Version 2:

+ Add BOS filter . Detail in figure 3

+ Add SD zone filter. Detail in figure 4

+ Filter MSS point have to inside SDZone . Detail in figure 5

+ Setting for show buy/sell signal and statistic panel. Detail in figure 6

With SL, we have 3 mode: 

1. Fix by point

2. At MSS point of SBS

3. By ATR. If choose this one, you have to set value for  "Adjust SL by ATR" = xxx also. Then SL =  SL = ATR*xxx

Note that if we choose (2) At MSS point of SBS, we also can set "Adjust SL by ATR" = 2 . If this, indicator will check if |entry - sl| < ATR * 2 , indicator will set SL = ATR*2

With TP we have 2 mode:

1. By point 3 of SBS

2. By R:R

/==============================================================================================================================/

In version 1.3 I added important functions to increase winrate (although it may reduce the number of recognized models). These are:

1. Add pre-condition filter with following option:

+ Have to BOS

+ Have to MSS

+ None

2. Separate length of pre-condition with length of SBS pivot point

Key Components of the SBS Strategy:

  1. Breakout Identification:
    • The initial step involves identifying potential breakouts in the market. This is a crucial phase where traders look for key levels where the price is likely to break out from a range or pattern.
  2. First Tap:
    • After the breakout, the price often returns to test the breakout level. This "first tap" is an opportunity for traders to enter the market with a confirmation that the breakout level holds as new support or resistance.
  3. Quick Scalp:
      • This step focuses on taking advantage of the immediate price movement following the breakout or first tap. Quick scalping allows traders to secure small, fast profits, which can accumulate over time.
  4. Return to Liquidate FT:
    • Here, the price returns to the breakout level again, offering another chance to either enter or exit trades, depending on the trader's strategy and market conditions.
  5. Double Bottom Reversal:
    • This involves recognizing a double bottom pattern, a strong reversal signal, indicating that the price is likely to move upwards after testing a support level twice.
  6. Target New Swing Highs or Lows:
    • The final step targets new swing highs or lows, capitalizing on the momentum generated from the breakout and subsequent market movements​ .

Key Principles:

  • Understanding Order Flow:
    • The concept of order flow is central to the SBS strategy. It involves analyzing price action and market structure to predict future price movements, rather than relying on external factors like news or time of day.
  • Market Dynamics and Psychology:
    • Recognizing the influence of trader psychology, including fear and greed, is crucial. Large institutional players and central banks can / always manipulate market prices, and traders must be aware of these dynamics to navigate the market effectively.
  • Chart Patterns and Trading Sequences:
    • Identifying and practicing various chart patterns and trading sequences are essential for building confidence and achieving consistent profitability. Our SBS indicator helps to automatically recognize SBS patterns and more advance, we provice backtesting based on historical bars.

Empowerment for Traders:

The SBS strategy aims to empower traders to become independent and confident in their trading decisions. It stresses the importance of developing a personalized trading plan, mastering a specific trading model, and executing trades decisively. By focusing on these principles, traders can achieve consistent profitability without relying on external guidance from trading gurus​.

Indicator settings:

+ Pivot length: It is the length in bars on both sides (left, right) to determine a peak (top/bottom) point on the chart.

+ Lookback number: The historical bar calculated at first time run. If =0, indicator will run whole historical bar (good for backtest result, but will be affected in performance)

+ Prefix: Used to distinguish different settings of sbs indicator on the same chart. 

For example, you want to install 2 sbs indicators on the same EU chart in M5 frame, the first one set pivot period=1, the other one set pivot period=5. You set the prefix as follows:

- sbs_p1 for the first setting

- sbs_p5 for the other setting

+ TP type: type of take profit

+ Display settings

+ Panel settings

+ Notification settings

Notes:

Remember that the above pattern does not occur often, so it is normal that the first time you run it, you do not see any change on the chart in the current view. That means that there is no SBS pattern in the current view, not that the indicator is not working.

+ You can check the previous patterns by opening the "Object List" tool of MT terminator (use the shortcut Ctl+B), click on "List all" to display all objects. Click on an object with the prefix you set or the default is "sbs". Finally, click the "Show" button, you will see the SBS pattern displayed on the chart.

+ Another way is that you can run a backtest to see how effectively the indicator works.

HOW TO BUILD A SIGNAL SCANNING SYSTEM:

To use this indicator effectively, build a signal scanning system as follows:

+ With 1 symbol, open each timeframe you are interested in on each different chart.

+ With each opened chart, attach multiple SBSs, each SBS for a different setting (usually different pivot period settings will give both short-term and long-term models)

+ Set a prefix that is easy to remember. For example, "m1_p3" means that the indicator is responsible for scanning on the M1 chart with pivot period = 3.

Thus, you have built a scanning system. Whenever there is a signal, the indicator will alert you via the notifications system. You have many different notification options such as via MT Alert, via email, or MT5 mobile app


Frequently Asked Questions

Why nothing show on chart when i load inidicator?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW-KHHvUCWI

How i build signal scan system with this indicator?

https://youtu.be/VlaQJvTQVAw

Template and video avaiable here


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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
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5 (38)
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
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Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
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Indicators
Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
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