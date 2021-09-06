How to setup Telegram To MT4 Copier

This is step by step to setup Telegram To MT4 Copier and Telegram To MT5 Copier





- First you need install EA to your MT4 / MT5, copy EA (ex4 file) to Experts folder of MT4/MT5.

- Download Telegram to MetaTrader App at link https://t.me/mt4_to_telegram/4346 , then extract all file to your PC, run file Telegram2MetaTrader.exe

- If the App not work, then you must install "Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Redistributable", download file here or at link . Skip the step if your Windows did install it before.

- The App is only support Windows, but not support for Windows 7 and lower, with VPS support Windows server 2012 R2 or higher.

- if your signal use Image, you need to download tesseract here, install tesseract, normal it will install to folder "C:\Program Files\Tesseract-OCR\tesseract.exe", if path is different, go to Telegram App folder, open file tesseract.set and replace path.

- Do not close Telegram2MetaTrader Apps when run EA on MT4 / MT5.



Expert Parameters

- Input Chat ID of Telegram Signal: After select channel signal from Telegram copier App, copy the ID number before name of channel to here. For multi channel signal, let open new chart and attach EA.



Inputs below to managament signal and orders.

Maximum open signals( 0 - no limit )

Do not copy new entry signal when loss money

Do not copy new entry signal when loss % of balance

Addition to SL of Signal (point)

Addition to TP of Signal (point)

Lot Size Management: fixed lot, lots base on balance, lots from signal, lots base on % of balance

Multiplier of Lots for TP 1/2/3: allow user change lots or do not trade at one TP level.

Breakeven when order hit TP 1

Trailing stop loss to previous take profit when higher take profit reached Inputs below to define signal or not signal. Signal start with the text: "vip signal" --> then if signal not include "vip signal", ignore it

Signal do not include text: "report, results, summary" --> then if signal include the text", ignore it Inputs below to define header of each type signal, let check your signal and add more. Open Order Signal = "open order"

Close Order Signal = "close order, stoploss order, takeprofit order, order tp, order sl"

Cancel Order Signal = "cancel order, order canceled"

Modify Order Signal = "modify order, modify tp, modify sl, modification"

Partial Close Order Signal = "close partial, partial close"

Close Half Order Signal = "close half"

Breakeven Signal = "breakeven, sl to entry, stoploss to entry" Inputs below to define Symbol on Signal Define lists of Non-Standard Symbols: "GOLD=XAUUSD, SILVER=XAGUSD" --> symbol on signal is GOLD, symbol on your broker XAUUSD, so GOLD=XAUUSD ...

Special character in symbol = "/" --> symbol on signal is EUR/USD, but on your broker EURUSD, so must input /

Example:

This is an example to understand how EA work and input text for Variable. Let see the telegram signal below: New signal Buy EURUSD now at 1.1805 Take profit at 1.1830 Take profit 2 at 1.1850 Take profit 3 at 1.1880

Stop loss at 1.1780 First all text will convert to uppercase, so you do not need to input uppercase.

Open Order Signal = " new signal" --> then EA only get message have text " new signal" to open trade.

The text before Open Price = " now at" --> this case is "now at", but sometime signal have text "at price" or only "now" before price, then you must add all to the input as " now at, at price, now ", it work as dictionary.

dictionary. The text before Take Profit = "take profit" --> signal have " take profit 2" , " take profit 3", but no need to input them, EA auto detect and sort it.

The text before Stop Loss = "stop loss"





The telegram signal have 3 TP level, so it will open 3 order with each TP level. but when change inputs "Multiplier of Lots for TP 1/2/3" = 0,1,1

then it will not open order at TP1.









If you have any questions, contact me







