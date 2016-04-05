S3S Trade Manager Edited TPSL

Welcome to S3S Trade Manager MT4, the best risk management tool available, created to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and intuitiveness of trading. This is a complete solution for smooth trade planning, position management, and improved risk control, not just a tool for placing orders. With flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices to commodities and cryptocurrency, S3S Trade Manager MT4 can accommodate your needs whether you're a novice making your first moves, an experienced trader, or a scalper requiring quick executions.

This Panel for manual trading.

Customize SL TP by Market Price Value

Close All Trade 1 click

Close All Buy/Sell Trade 1 Click

Close Profitable and Lossable Trade 1 Click

Open 3 Trades for 1 Click and Put TP1, TP2, TP3 with Stoploss But TP SL by Market Price



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