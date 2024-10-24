Linear Regression Candles MT4
- Indicators
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Rashed SamirI am a professional MQL5 and Pine Script programmer and mathematician with over 10 years of experience in trading, programming, and developing trading bots and indicators. My expertise lies in designing algorithmic strategies based on mathematical principles and advanced statistical models. The
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 June 2025
This indicator is the mql version of the Linear Regression Candles indicator.
Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller
There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages.
I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator.
To increase the loading speed of any indicator:
- Reduce the max bars in chart variable. Less than 5000 is suggested.
- Delete the bases folder.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me
I think this indicator looks very promising. Combine with ema line and we'll get many good opportunity. Good job and many thanks for share this indicator for free.