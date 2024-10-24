Linear Regression Candles MT4

5

This indicator is the mql version of the Linear Regression Candles indicator.

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart.This script includes features such as linear regression for open, high, low, and close prices, signal smoothing with simple or exponential moving averages.

I welcome your suggestion for improving the indicator.

To increase the loading speed of any indicator:

  1. Reduce the max bars in chart variable. Less than 5000 is suggested.
  2. Delete the bases folder.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me 


Reviews 1
Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.05.03 13:43 
 

I think this indicator looks very promising. Combine with ema line and we'll get many good opportunity. Good job and many thanks for share this indicator for free.

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Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
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Dhayatama
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Dhayatama 2026.05.03 13:43 
 

I think this indicator looks very promising. Combine with ema line and we'll get many good opportunity. Good job and many thanks for share this indicator for free.

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