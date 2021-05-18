PZ Multi Oscillator MT5

Leverage multi-currency insights for effective statistical arbitrage

The Multi-Oscillator is the ultimate swiss army knife for multi-currency and multi-timeframe trading. It plots your desired oscillator for many currency pairs and/or timeframes in a single chart. It can be used to trade statistical arbitrage, as a market screening tool or as a refined multi-timeframe indicator.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

  • Easy interpretation and configuration
  • Supports 16 well-known indicators
  • It can display up to 12 currency pairs in the chart
  • It can also display several timeframes of a single instrument
  • Symbols and timeframes are customizable in inputs
  • Customizable oscillator indicator settings
  • Customizable colors and sizes

To offer a broad market perspective, the indicator can be loaded many times in the same chart using different oscillators, without interference. The indicator supports the following oscillators:

  • RSI
  • CCI
  • ADX
  • ATR
  • MACD
  • OSMA
  • DeMarker
  • Stochastic
  • Momentum
  • Force Index
  • Money Flow Index
  • On Balance Volume
  • Awesome Oscillator
  • Relative Vigor Index
  • Accelerator Oscillator
  • Williams Percent Range
  • Rate of change

This indicator offers unparalleled potential because each buffer can plot your desired combination of oscillator, symbol and timeframe, unrelated to other buffers or the local timeframe of the chart. You can create a chart template for each one of your multi-currency and multi-timeframe strategies, regardless its apparent complexity.

The following screenshots illustrate the basics of the indicator as well as some example usage cases, from finding the most interesting currency pairs from a set, to trading statistical arbitrage and market screening examples.


Settings

When loading the indicator to any chart, you will be presented with a set of options as input parameters. Don't despair if you think they are too many, because parameters are grouped into self-explanatory blocks. This is what each block of parameters does.

  • Indicator Settings - Choose the oscillator to display and the amount of bars to evaluate when the indicator loads in the chart. Evaluating less bars on loading means the indicator will load faster.
  • Symbol Settings - Type the symbols you want to display on each indicator buffer, as offered by your broker in your Metatrader terminal. You have to type at least one symbol and a maximum of 12. Leave blank those buffers you don't want to use. Most of the time you will be setting a different symbol for each buffer, unless you want to track a single indicator across all timeframes in the same symbol, in which case you'll have to type the same symbol in all the buffers.
  • Timeframe Settings -Choose the timeframe of each buffer. If you want the oscillator to change with the timeframe of the chart, then leave the default value of current. On the other hand, if you want to display a fixed timeframe regardless the local timeframe of the chart, you should select it.
  • Input settings - Desired indicator settings for all the oscillators involved.
    • RSI period
    • CCI period
    • ADX period
    • ATR period
    • MACD period
    • OSMA period
    • DeMarker period
    • Stochastic period
    • Momentum period
    • Force Index period
    • Money Flow Index period
    • On Balance Volume period
    • Awesome Oscillator period
    • Relative Vigor Index period
    • Accelerator Oscillator
    • Williams Percent Range
    • ROC Period
  • Drawing Settings - Choose colors and line sizes of the divergences.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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PZ 123 Pattern MT5
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This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
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PZ Supply Demand MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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PZ TRADING SLU
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PZ Lopez Impulse MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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PZ Sandwich Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
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Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy and effective usage Customizable bar ranges Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound ale
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PZ TRADING SLU
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PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
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PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
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PZ Flat Market Index MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
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