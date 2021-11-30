HMA with notifications MT5

Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. When the indicator color changes, it sends a push notification to the mobile device, a message to the email and displays a pop-up alert.


Parameters

  • Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator.
  • Method - smoothing method
  • Label - text label used in the message. Set different labels for instance of the indicator used in the terminal.
  • Enable Push notifications - enable sending push notifications to the mobile terminal
  • Enable Alerts notifications - enable displaying pop-up alerts
  • Enable Email notifications - enable sending notifications to email
  • Enable notifications on current bar - enable sending messages when the color changes on the current bar.

If you use multiple HMA indicators simultaneously, use the 'Label' to distinguish their messages. For example, "EURUSD H1", "EURUSD H4", "optimized", "slow", "GBPUSD test", etc.

In order for push notifications to be sent on your mobile device, install the mobile version of MetaTrader and specify its MQID in the settings of the terminal. More details on setting up push notifications can be found here.

In order for notifications to be sent on your email, enable sending emails in the terminal settings. Also, specify the email login and password in the settings. For example, if you use the GMail service, enter in "SMTP server": "smtp.gmail.com:465", in "SMTP login": your email address, "SMTP password": your email password, "From": your address one more time, "To": address again. Press the 'Test' button to check the correctness of settings.

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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6
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Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. When the indicator color changes, it sends a push notification to the mobile device, a message to the email and displays a pop-up alert. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator. Method - smoothing method, may range from 0 to 3. Label - text l
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"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6,
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