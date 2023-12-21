Levels tool pro

Just a panel for drawing levels.

Minimal but very useful thing.

This is a further development of the free version.

This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments.

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12 types of customized levels.

Support for rectangle and line levels.

If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object.

For any update idea please contact me here.

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This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work

For test see free version "Levels tool"

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don't suffer don't suffer

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Enjoy your work!!!!!!!!

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Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct
FREE
Levels tool
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a reimagining of Color Levels Pro. ---- 4 types of customized levels. support for rectangle and line levels. The indicator parameters are very simple and are divided into blocks. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- Extension version " Levels tool pro " ---- don't suffer don't suffer ---- Enjoy your work!!!!!!!! ----
FREE
BoxFibo
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines, because mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correction levels. Enjoy your work!
FREE
Levels tool MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a reimagining of Color Levels Pro. ---- 4 types of customized levels. support for rectangle and line levels. The indicator parameters are very simple and are divided into blocks. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- don't suffer don't suffer ---- Enjoy your work!!!!!!!! ----
FREE
Seasonly MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
The tool for exploring seasonal patterns. It compares the chart with charts of other years and compares with the average for other years. Allows you to shift charts if necessary.  Explore any year by specifying the zero point. Up to 10 charts in one tool. Works only on the daily chart ! The best for you! Enjoy your work! (It's not indicator - do not download demo it not work) for mt5 Seasonly
Levels tool pro MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a further development of the free version. This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments. ---- 12 types of customized levels. Support for rectangle and line levels. If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work For test see free ver
Candle Formula
Sergei Kiriakov
Indicators
Indicator for research and finding candle bars patterns real time. Options: Alerts - Enabling alerts Push - Enable push notifications BarInd - On which bar to look for patterns for notifications (1 - formed, 0 - forming) ID - Identifier. Appended to the names of graphic objects and to the message Formula - Formula. In the bar price formula: open1, high1, low1, close1, etc. (open0, high25... any number, 0 is also possible - low0, open0...). Counting bars from right to left from zero. You can use
Seasonly
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
The tool for exploring seasonal patterns. It compares the chart with charts of other years and compares with the average for other years. Allows you to shift charts if necessary.  Explore any year by specifying the zero point. Up to 10 charts in one tool. Works only on the daily chart ! The best for you! Enjoy your work! (It's not indicator - do not download demo it not work) for mt4 Seasonly MT4
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