Equity Drawdown Monitor
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EQUITY DRAWDOWN MONITOR
This is a simple mt5 advisor that monitors the drawdon levels
Features:
- Easy to use
- Useful for money managers
How to Use
- Load the EA once a single chart
- Type the maximum drawdown desired in inputs
- Leave the EA alone and never close that chart
The EA monitors all trades and magic numbers in your account.
Input Parameter
- Drawdown Percent: Maximum drawdown in percentage terms allowable in the account. When the drawdown level is surpassed, the EA will close all trades and delete all pending orders, close all charts to prevent EAs from further trading.
Author
Julius Mwangi Maina, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Legendary Performance Products.