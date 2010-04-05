Auto risk manager PRO MT5

AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: your partner in Forex trading!

AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — version for MT4

Demo version + detailed description

Stop losing money due to emotions! It’s time to trust risk management to a professional algorithm.

Imagine this situation: the market suddenly moves against your position while you are sleeping, working, or spending time with your family. Sounds familiar? With Auto Risk Manager Pro — not anymore!

Advantages:

  • Revolutionary approach to risk management

  • Automatic capital protection 24/7

  • Works without your participation — even when you are away from the computer

  • Precise profit targets — locks in profit at the right moment

  • Strict loss limits — stops critical drawdowns

  • Multi-currency support — works with any instruments

  • Closes charts (and unloads all expert advisors along with them)

Control Panel

Control Panel Settings

  • PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray — panel color

  • PanelX = 10 — panel offset from the left edge of the chart

  • PanelY = 60 — panel offset from the top edge of the chart

Risk Management Settings

  • Work = false/true — disable/enable the utility

  • Profit_Percent = 3 — total profit percentage (all open orders are closed once this level is reached).
    Can be negative.
    Example: your account shows “-13%” (drawdown). You may set “-9%”, and when the drawdown reaches -9%, the EA will close all trades.

  • Loss_Percent = -3 — total loss percentage (all open orders are closed once this level is reached).
    Can be positive.
    Example: your balance is up by “9%”, but the price may start moving against you.
    You can set “7%”, and if the total profit drops to 7%, the EA will close all orders.

  • DeleteStopLimitOrders = true/false — delete pending orders (true) or keep them (false) when conditions are met

  • CloseOrders = true/false — close market orders (true) or not (false) when conditions are met

  • CloseChart = false/true — close chart windows when conditions are met;
    if set to true, charts will be closed and all expert advisors will be unloaded

  • Slippage = 50 — slippage

  • TimerSecond = 1 — how often (in seconds) the EA checks account changes (optimized for hardware performance)


More from author
Grid Martin
Igor Chugay
Experts
Grid Martin is a fully automatic system. The advisor works according to the grid strategy with the possible use of martingale. Work = true Risk = 0.1 - lot T akeProfit = 100 - take profit Delta = 100 - grid step MartinKof = 1 - martingale coefficient MaxSpred = 35 - maximum spread Magic =123 - magic number Slipage = 5 - slippage Period_1 = PERIOD_D1 - indicator timeframe for opening the first deal.
FREE
SkalpAUDNZD
Igor Chugay
Experts
SkalpAUDNZD is a highly accurate and reliable advisor for trading the AUDNZD currency pair( time frame М5) . The advisor does not have dangerous technologies such as martingay, grids and averaging and is therefore safe for a trading account. Orders are closed using a signal or take profit and stop loss; the advisor forcibly closes orders on the opening day. The advisor opens only one order at a time and all orders are protected by a fixed Stop Loss. The advisor is easy to use, as it has few para
FREE
Auto risk manager easy
Igor Chugay
Utilities
Auto risk manager easy demo version of the utility for order control. Regardless of whether orders are opened manually or by advisors, when the specified percentage of profit or loss is reached, the advisor will close all positions, delete (if necessary) pending orders and independently close the chart windows (will not allow advisors to open new transactions). The utility will be especially useful for traders who trade using advisors or manually on several currency pairs at the same time. The
FREE
Auto risk manager PRO
Igor Chugay
Utilities
Auto risk manager PRO is a utility for order control. Regardless of whether orders are opened manually or by advisors, when the specified percentage of profit or loss is reached, the advisor will close all positions, delete (if necessary) pending orders and independently close the chart windows (will not allow advisors to open new transactions). The utility will be especially useful for traders who trade using advisors or manually on several currency pairs at the same time. Download demo version
StableRisk Manager
Igor Chugay
Utilities
StableRisk Manager is a utility designed for order control. Regardless of whether orders are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors, when the specified profit or loss percentage is reached, the EA will close all positions, delete pending orders (if needed), and automatically close chart windows — preventing other EAs from opening new trades. This tool is especially useful for traders who trade with Expert Advisors or manually on several currency pairs simultaneously. The advisor can be use
