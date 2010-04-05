Auto risk manager PRO MT5
- Utilities
- Igor Chugay
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: your partner in Forex trading!
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — version for MT4
Demo version + detailed description
Stop losing money due to emotions! It’s time to trust risk management to a professional algorithm.
Imagine this situation: the market suddenly moves against your position while you are sleeping, working, or spending time with your family. Sounds familiar? With Auto Risk Manager Pro — not anymore!
Advantages:
Revolutionary approach to risk management
Automatic capital protection 24/7
Works without your participation — even when you are away from the computer
Precise profit targets — locks in profit at the right moment
Strict loss limits — stops critical drawdowns
Multi-currency support — works with any instruments
Closes charts (and unloads all expert advisors along with them)
Control Panel
Control Panel Settings
PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray — panel color
PanelX = 10 — panel offset from the left edge of the chart
PanelY = 60 — panel offset from the top edge of the chart
Risk Management Settings
Work = false/true — disable/enable the utility
Profit_Percent = 3 — total profit percentage (all open orders are closed once this level is reached).
Can be negative.
Example: your account shows “-13%” (drawdown). You may set “-9%”, and when the drawdown reaches -9%, the EA will close all trades.
Loss_Percent = -3 — total loss percentage (all open orders are closed once this level is reached).
Can be positive.
Example: your balance is up by “9%”, but the price may start moving against you.
You can set “7%”, and if the total profit drops to 7%, the EA will close all orders.
DeleteStopLimitOrders = true/false — delete pending orders (true) or keep them (false) when conditions are met
-
CloseOrders = true/false — close market orders (true) or not (false) when conditions are met
CloseChart = false/true — close chart windows when conditions are met;
if set to true, charts will be closed and all expert advisors will be unloaded
Slippage = 50 — slippage
TimerSecond = 1 — how often (in seconds) the EA checks account changes (optimized for hardware performance)