HMA

4.63

Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. Color version of the indicator. Improvement of the original version of the indicator by Sergey <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes.


Parameters

  • Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator.
  • Method - smoothing method, suitable values are 0, 1, 2 or 3.
Reviews 12
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2024.04.27 14:31 
 

best hma i have found

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.03 17:49 
 

Very good....

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2020.06.01 22:22 
 

Very good. I tested.

Recommended products
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicators
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
MA Perfect Order All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
Indicators
First 20 Downloads FREE ## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously. A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single, uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.   BUY  signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend   SELL signal : Shorte
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
Stat Monitor 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi -MT4 Version Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 is a clean, professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator that enhances chart visualization and provides clarity for price action traders, scalpers, and analysts. This MT4 version focuses on pure Heikin Ashi candles with smart styling , while keeping the system lightweight and optimized for fast performance. Note: Trend-based coloring and advanced momentum detection are available in the MT5 ve
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
TimeSpread
Lam Tran
Indicators
The Candle Time Spread indicator is designed to smoothly display the remaining time of the current candle and the spread fluctuations. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown timer, including size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes. Please leave a positive review. Candle Time Indicator, Spread Clock, Spread Counter, Spread Alert, Candle Timer, Candle Clock, Candle Timer for MT4, Time Candle, Timer Candle. Can
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
PZ Flat Market Index
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicators
Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
FREE
Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (59)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
Didta
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator Description: DISH X Imbalance (DIDTA/DIDFA) 1. Overview The   DISH X Imbalance   indicator is a sophisticated volume-based technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that analyzes market order flow imbalance to identify potential trend reversals and fair value deviations. The indicator calculates two core values:   DIDTA (Daily Imbalance Delta)   and   DIDFA (Daily Imbalance Delta Fair Value) , providing traders with insights into buying/selling pressure and market valuation. 2. Core Com
FREE
TrendBox Indicator
Ivan Grachev
2.5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator looks for consolidation (flat) in the market at a certain time, builds a box-channel and marks levels indented from it for a breakdawn. After crossing one of the levels, the indicator marks the zone for take profit and calculates the corresponding profit or loss in the direction of this entry on the panel. Thus, the indicator, adjusting to the market, finds a flat area of the market, with the beginning of a trend movement to enter it. Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Bid Ask Ticks Indicator MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical bid and ask prices on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, as well as watching to see whether or not the bid and ask prices are converging or diverging. This tool will allow you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMI
FREE
FFx Stochastic
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.6 (5)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
FREE
Key level fvg
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (3)
Indicators
Key Level FVG  Tired of manually scanning your charts for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)? The Key Level FVG is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to automatically detect and display these critical price imbalances for you. Based on popular smart money concepts, this indicator highlights high-probability areas where the price is likely to return, providing you with clear and actionable trading zones. Whether you're a seasoned price action trader or just starting with FVG analysis, this indicator wi
FREE
GS spread
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
FREE
Force Index with Adaptive Volatility Bands MT4
Narayanan Mohanan Mohanan Krishnan
Indicators
This indicator plots the Force Index — each bar's price change multiplied by its volume — inside adaptive standard-deviation bands. Where price alone tells you that a market moved, the Force Index tells you how much effort went into moving it. A large price change on thin volume and a small change on heavy volume are very different events, even when the candles look similar. The Force Index separates them by combining both into a single reading, and the bands place that reading in the context of
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
More from author
HMA5
Sergey Sapozhnikov
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Hull Moving Average is more sensitive to the current price activity than a traditional Moving Average. It faster responds to trend change and more shows the price movement more accurately. This is a color version of the indicator. This indicator has been developed based in the original version created by Sergey <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are 9 to 64. The larger the period, the softer the light. Method - smoothing m
FREE
Niffler 5
Sergey Sapozhnikov
3 (1)
Experts
"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6
HMA with notifications
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Indicators
Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. When the indicator color changes, it sends a push notification to the mobile device, a message to the email and displays a pop-up alert. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator. Method - smoothing method, may range from 0 to 3. Label - text l
Niffler
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Experts
"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6,
Informer
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Utilities
Informer for VPS - report on the state of your account via e-mail. Useful for controlling your Expert Advisors that run on a VPS or a dedicated computer. Information about open positions and last deals for a day, week, month or year grouped by currency pairs.  Adjustable periodicity of reports and depth of deals included in the report. A possibility to add own comment to each report. You will receive reports on e-mail with specified periodicity: from 15 minutes to once a day. The reports are sen
Good Time
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Indicators
Indicator for Highlighting Any Time Periods such as Trade Sessions or Week Days We do we need it? Looking through the operation results of my favorite Expert Advisor in the strategy tester I noticed that most deals it opened during the Asian session were unprofitable. It would be a great idea to see it on a graph, I thought. And that was the time I bumped into the first problem - viewing only the Asian session on a chart. And hiding all the others. It is not a problem to find the work schedule o
HMA with notifications MT5
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Indicators
Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. When the indicator color changes, it sends a push notification to the mobile device, a message to the email and displays a pop-up alert. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator. Method - smoothing method Label - text label used in the message
Filter:
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2024.04.27 14:31 
 

best hma i have found

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.03 17:49 
 

Very good....

Hui1211
89
Hui1211 2021.08.11 19:44 
 

Good smoothed indicator

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.18 13:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2020.06.01 22:22 
 

Very good. I tested.

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.10.22 20:27 
 

Useful

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.17 05:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

makita
411
makita 2017.08.18 10:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.06.03 19:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.30 12:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

chao tang
496
chao tang 2016.07.19 19:42 
 

很不错的指标

Reply to review