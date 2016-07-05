HMA
- Indicators
-
- Version: 16.8
- Updated: 30 November 2021
Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. Color version of the indicator. Improvement of the original version of the indicator by Sergey <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes.
Parameters
- Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator.
- Method - smoothing method, suitable values are 0, 1, 2 or 3.
best hma i have found