Super Magic NASDAQ100

The indicator you now have access to is one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market on 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. While this indicator performs well on other timeframes, it is specifically designed for these two intervals. The standout feature of this indicator is that it requires no initial setup—just run it and use its signals.

Precision and Efficiency

This tool is meticulously calibrated and combines multiple indicators, optimized using golden ratios specifically for NASDAQ. It has been rigorously tested for over a year.

The Magic Triple NASDAQ Strategy

This indicator is part of a three-indicator system known as the Magic Triple NASDAQ 100 Strategy. The current indicator is the core component of this strategy, providing you with the precision and accuracy needed for confident trading.

How to Use and Trading Guide

To begin trading, first, get the initial signal from the Magic Moving Pro indicator. Once the first candle has fully crossed the Moving Average and the histogram of the indicator confirms with a color change, it’s the perfect time to enter a trade.

Important Note:

If the candles have not crossed the Moving Average yet, it’s best to hold off, as this often indicates market divergence and the signals may not be fully confirmed. Divergences usually provide good insight into potential market changes, offering you better entry opportunities.

Exiting the Trade

The third indicator in this system, the Magic SL NASDAQ100, is designed to help you exit at the optimal time.

Special Offer

This product will be available for $500, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $150. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity!