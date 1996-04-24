Super Magic NASDAQ100

The indicator you now have access to is one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market on 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. While this indicator performs well on other timeframes, it is specifically designed for these two intervals. The standout feature of this indicator is that it requires no initial setup—just run it and use its signals.

Precision and Efficiency
This tool is meticulously calibrated and combines multiple indicators, optimized using golden ratios specifically for NASDAQ. It has been rigorously tested for over a year.

The Magic Triple NASDAQ Strategy
This indicator is part of a three-indicator system known as the Magic Triple NASDAQ 100 Strategy. The current indicator is the core component of this strategy, providing you with the precision and accuracy needed for confident trading.

How to Use and Trading Guide
To begin trading, first, get the initial signal from the Magic Moving Pro indicator. Once the first candle has fully crossed the Moving Average and the histogram of the indicator confirms with a color change, it’s the perfect time to enter a trade.

Important Note:
If the candles have not crossed the Moving Average yet, it’s best to hold off, as this often indicates market divergence and the signals may not be fully confirmed. Divergences usually provide good insight into potential market changes, offering you better entry opportunities.

Exiting the Trade
The third indicator in this system, the Magic SL NASDAQ100, is designed to help you exit at the optimal time.

Special Offer
This product will be available for $500, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $150. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity!

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AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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Candel color NASDAQ
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicators
Advancing in NASDAQ 100 Trading with the Smart "Candle Color" Indicator The indicator we offer is one of the good tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, especially in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This indicator is designed with precision and scientific rigor and can also be used in other timeframes. All you need to do is activate it and leverage its power. Unique Features: Optimized Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: This indicator is specifically designed for these
Magic Moving AI
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicators
Magic Moving AI The Magic Moving AI indicator is one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market. This tool is specifically designed for the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes and operates with high precision. You can easily activate this indicator and benefit from its advantages. Unique Features: Specialized Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: While this indicator is capable of working in other timeframes, its primary focus is on these two timeframes to deliver optimal re
Magic Nasdaq AI
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicators
Discover Advanced Trading Opportunities in the NASDAQ 100 Market with the NASDAQ Smart Indicator The NASDAQ Smart Indicator is one of the powerful and effective tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market. This indicator is specifically designed for the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes and operates with high precision and expertise. You can easily activate it and benefit from its advantages. Key Features: Optimal Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: This indicator is specifically des
Magic SL AI
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicators
The indicator now available to you is one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, particularly in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This tool is designed with precision and can also be used for other timeframes. All you need to do is activate it. Key Features: Specialized Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: While this indicator can work in other timeframes, it delivers optimal results in these two timeframes. Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Secret Strategy: Th
Super Magic Moving Pro
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicators
*Introducing the Golden Indicator for NASDAQ 100!* Are you looking for a powerful tool to enhance your trading success in NASDAQ 100? Look no further! Our exclusive indicator has been meticulously developed after two years of extensive research and analysis of NASDAQ 100’s movements. This advanced moving average indicator utilizes golden ratio principles, Fibonacci levels, and Gann angles to pinpoint the most precise crossover points between price and moving averages. *Why Choose This Indicat
Magic sl NASDAQ 100
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicators
The indicator now at your disposal is undoubtedly one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, especially in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This indicator is meticulously designed for high precision and can be adjusted for other timeframes as well. Simply run it and receive good exit signals. Key Features: Specialized performance in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes: While this indicator works in other timeframes as well, its primary focus is on these two timeframes. Co
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