PipFinite Reversal PRO

MULTI-CURRENCY & MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER

Simplify Your Workflow, No need to open many charts and timeframes to check if there is a setup!

A New Solution Which Gives Traders The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart

Watch The Video ► (Click Here)













THE INTUITIVE INTERFACE



Blue Boxes - Buy Signal Red Boxes - Sell Signal

Gray Boxes - No Signal Numbers Inside Box - Success Rate White Numbers - Success Rate >= 60%. You can trade this instrument Black Numbers - Success Rate < 60%. Don't trade this instrument











USER FRIENDLY OPTIONS



You can easily drag the scanner to the desired location.

You can minimize the scanner to better view your charts.







EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE



Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart.

Change the current pair

Move effortlessly to different timeframes

Instantly switch to your desired instrument

















FLEXIBILITY

You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform.

Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma ","

Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD

You can select up to 9 different timeframes

Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor

















INTEGRATED ALERTS

The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring! Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN!















HOW TO GET THE FREE REVERSAL PRO SCANNER

TAKE ADVANTAGE & SAVE 249$





FOR MORE INFORMATION























