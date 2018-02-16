PipFinite Reversal PRO

EYE
OPENING SECRET REVEALED
The 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success!
A Powerful Combination Of Price Action, Ideal Location and Reliable Statistics in One Smart Algorithm.
Watch The Video ► (Click Here)
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HOW TO TRADE
Watch The Video ► https://youtu.be/3m4et30VULs?t=1m45s
BUY SETUP
Step 1: Success Rate at least 60% (Success Rate ≥ 60%)
Step 2: Price NOT near Resistance Line
Step 3: Enter Buy Signal & Set your StopLoss
Step 4: Determine your TakeProfit Strategy
Option 1: 100% TakeProfit on TP1
Option 2: 50% partial TakeProfit on TP1 & close remaining 50% on TP2.
Option 3: TakeProfit when price touches Resistance Line
Step 5: Exit Strategy When StopLoss & TakeProfit Levels are not Hit
EXIT BUY SIGNAL ON NEW SELL SIGNAL
The image below shows a Buy Signal
Buy Signal did not reach SL or TP. Exit the trade on the new sell signal.
EXIT BUY SIGNAL ON NEW BUY SIGNAL
The image below shows a Buy Signal
Buy Signal did not reach SL or TP. Exit the trade on the new buy signal.
SELL SETUP
Step 1: Success Rate at least 60% (Success Rate ≥ 60%)
Step 2: Price NOT near Support Line
Step 3: Enter Sell Signal & Set your StopLoss
Step 4: Determine your TakeProfit Strategy
Option 1: 100% TakeProfit on TP1
Option 2: 50% partial TakeProfit on TP1 & close remaining 50% on TP2.
Option 3: TakeProfit when price touches Support Line
Step 5: Exit Strategy When StopLoss & TakeProfit Levels are not Hit
EXIT SELL SIGNAL ON NEW BUY SIGNAL
The image below shows a Sell Signal
Sell Signal did not reach SL or TP. Exit the trade on the new buy signal.
EXIT SELL SIGNAL ON NEW SELL SIGNAL
The image below shows a Sell Signal
Sell Signal did not reach SL or TP. Exit the trade on the new sell signal.
HOW TO AVOID BAD SETUPS
Watch The Video ► https://youtu.be/3m4et30VULs?t=6m47s
AVOID BUY SETUP
Dont trade Buy Signal if price is near the Resistance line because price can reverse.
AVOID SELL SETUP
Dont trade Sell Signal if price is near the Support line because price can reverse.
The sell signal reversed and Hit StopLoss
MULTI-CURRENCY & MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER
A New Solution Which Gives Traders The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart
Simplify Your Workflow, No need to open many charts and timeframes to check if there is a setup!
Watch The Video ► (Click Here)
THE INTUITIVE INTERFACE
Blue Boxes - Buy Signal
Red Boxes - Sell Signal
Gray Boxes - No Signal
Numbers Inside Box - Success Rate
White Numbers - Success Rate >= 60%. You can trade this instrument
Black Numbers - Success Rate < 60%. Don't trade this instrument
USER FRIENDLY OPTIONS
You can easily drag the scanner to the desired location.
You can minimize the scanner to better view your charts.
EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE
Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart.
Change the current pair
Move effortlessly to different timeframes
Instantly switch to your desired instrument
FLEXIBILITY
You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform.
Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma ","
Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD
You can select up to 9 different timeframes
Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor
INTEGRATED ALERTS
The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring!
Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN!
HOW TO GET THE FREE REVERSAL PRO SCANNER
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FOR MORE INFORMATION
(Please contact us via MQL5 Personal Message) / support@pipfinite.com
LIVE TRADE EXAMPLES
EXAMPLE 1
- EURJPY H4 Buy Signal and Success Rate is 65.15
- Price is not near the resistance line
We Can Trade The Buy Signal
Set Stoploss & Apply Option 2 For TakeProfit Strategy
- Partial Close trade on TP1
- Close all trades on TP2
Trade Was Successful
- TP1 Hit +676pts
- TP2 Hit +1303pts
TAKEPROFIT STRATEGY BREAKDOWN
Option 1: 100% TakeProfit on TP1
- Higher probability but less profit
- Ideal for ranging market conditions
- Recommended for scalping
Option 2: 50% Partial TakeProfit on TP1 & close remaining 50% on TP2.
- Ideal for swinging conditions.
- General recommendation for most market conditions
- Recommended for advanced traders who can further filter trades by price action analysis.
PAIR & SYMBOL SELECTION
Works in any pair or symbol, below are suggestions:
- Trade pairs with the highest "Success Rate" value.
- 60% and above is the ideal value
- Pairs you are more familiar in trading
- Most traders go for major pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY...etc
- Pairs with lower spreads, specially when used on timeframes lower than H1
TIMEFRAME SELECTION
Works in any timeframe, below are suggestions:
- M15 or M5 for scalping
- H1 or M30 for day trading
- H4 for swing trading
- D1 for long term trading
STATISTICS
- Signals - total number of signals
- SL Hit - percentage of signals that hit Stop Loss
- TP1 Hit - percentage of signals that hit TP1
- TP2 Hit - percentage of signals that hit TP2
- Exit Win - percentage of signals that did NOT hit SL or TP and closed on a new signal with positive profit
- Exit Loss - percentage of signals that did NOT hit SL or TP and closed on a new signal with negative profit
- Wins - total number of wins
- Loss - total number of losses
- Success Rate - percentage of winning trades
STATISTICS CALCULATION
Win Condition
- TP1 Hit - when a signal reaches at least TP1.
- EXIT Win - When a trade is closed on an new signal and resulted to a positive profit.
Loss Condition
- SL Hit - when a signal reaches Stop Loss.
- Exit Loss - When trade is closed on a new signal and resulted to a negative profit.
INDICATOR PARAMETERS
- Signal Period - the number of bars used to calculate the signal.
- Signal Period - 4 to 5 for general trading
- Signal Period - 3 for scalping
- Zone Period - the number of bars used to calculate dynamic Support/Resistance Levels.
- Zone Period - 7 to 10 for general trading
- Zone Period - 5 for scalping
- Zone Deviation - the factor used to determine the distance of Support/Resistance Levels relative to price
- Zone Deviation - 1.00 to 1.50 for general trading
- Zone Deviation - 0.50 to 0.80 for scalping
- Stop Loss Selection - the stop loss strategy applied.
- S/R Only - stop loss will be based on dynamic support and resistance levels
- Range Only - stop loss will be based on range levels
- Automatic - the indicator will select the higher value from "S/R Only" or "Range Only" for stop loss.
- Stop Loss Offset - the additional stop loss in "points"
- Example: 20 points = 2 pips, 200 points = 20 pips
- You can increase this value to add extra buffer for stoploss
- Use lower values on lower timeframes.
- Use higher values on higher timeframes.
- Increasing this value will increase Success Rate but give lower risk reward ratio
- Decreasing this value will decrease Success Rate but give higher risk reward ratio
- Take Profit Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
- Take Profit Factor - 2.00 to 3.00 for general trading
- Take Profit Factor - 1.00 to 1.50 for scalping
- Increasing this value will give more take profit but decreases success rate.
- Decreasing this value will gives less profit but increases success rate.
- Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used.
MISC PARAMETERS - controls the universal settings. FOR DEVELOPER/CODER PURPOSES ONLY.
- Universal Draw Buffers - Enable/Disable all buffers drawn on chart.
- Universal Draw Objects - Enable/Disable all objects drawn on chart.
- Universal Delete Objects - Enable/Disable all objects to be deleted on chart.
- Universal Enable Alerts - Enable/Disable all alerts to be triggered
DISPLAY PARAMETERS - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
- Show Midpoint - show/hide midpoint of S/R levels
- Show Range Box - show/hide range zones
- Show Entry Arrows - show/hide entry point arrows
- Show TP Targets - show/hide TP arrows
- Show TP Hit Line - show/hide TP Hit lines
- Show TP Tracking Line - show/hide line from Entry to TP
- Show SL Targets - show/hide SL arrows
- Show SL Hit Line - show/hide SL Hit lines
- Show SL Tracking Line - show/hide line from Entry to SL
- Show EXIT Targets - show/hide EXIT arrows
- Show EXIT Hit Line - show/hide EXIT Hit lines
- Show EXIT Tracking Line - show/hide line from entry to exit
- Show Profit - show/hide profit/loss
- Profit Font Size - text size of profit
- Visual Mode - Enable 3D colors
- Charts To Foreground - force charts to be drawn on top of all objects
GRAPHICS PARAMETERS - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
- Resistance Color - color of resistance line
- Support Color - color of support line
- Midpoint Color - color of midpoint line
- Buy Range - color of buy range box
- Sell Range - color of sell range box
- Buy Entry - color of buy entry arrow
- Sell Entry - color of sell entry arrow
- TP1 - color of TP1 arrow
- TP2 - color of TP2 arrow
- TP Hit - color of TP hit arrow
- SL - color of SL arrow
- SL Hit - color of SL hit arrow
- EXIT Win - color of Exit win arrow
- EXIT Loss - color of Exit loss arrow
- TP Hit Line - color of TP hit line
- TP Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to TP
- SL Hit Line - color of SL hit line
- SL Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to SL
- EXIT Hit Line - color of Exit hit line
- EXIT Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to Exit
- Positive Profit - color of winning trades
- Negative Profit - color of losing trades
DASHBOARD PARAMETERS - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
- Show Dashboard - show/hide information dashboard
- Show Dashboard Background - show/hide dashboard background box
- Dashboard Font Size - Text size for statistics.
- Dashboard X-Offset - Distance of statistics horizontally. Increase value to move it to the right (Ex. 100 to 1000).
- Dashboard Y-Offset - Distance of statistics vertically. Increase value to move it lower (Ex. 100 to 1000).
- Dashboard Y-Spacing - factor used as row distance.
- Dashboard Background X-Size - size of dashboard background.
- Dashboard Background - color of dashboard
- Auto Color Dashboard Background - use the chart background color as dashboard background color
- Dashboard Text - color of dashboard
- Auto Color Dashboard Text - use the chart foreground color as dashboard text color
- Dashboard Buy - color of dashboard buy signal
- Dashboard Sell - color of dashboard sell signals
- Dashboard TP Hit - color of text when targets are hit
- Dashboard Outline - color of dashboard borders
ALERT PARAMETERS - controls the alert options enabled.
- Enable Pop-Up Alerts - Enable MT4/MT5 box alerts.
- Enable Email Alerts - Enables email alerts.
- Enable Push Notification Alerts - Enables smart phone or sms alerts.
- Enable Sound Alerts - Enables sound alerts.
- Sound Alert Name - File name of sound alert.
- Enable Screen Comments - Enable comment on the top right corner of screen.
HOW TO GET THE SAMPLE CODE
A FREE sample code for "iCustom" intergration is available for our clients.
Step 1: Reversal PRO Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)
Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com
Subject line: " Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite Reversal Pro Sample Code, MT4 or MT5"
HOW TO GET THE 249$ SCANNER FOR FREE
Step 1: Reversal PRO Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)
Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com
Subject line: "
Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite
Reversal Pro Scanner,
MT4 or MT5"
Exclusive Access To PipFinite Telegram Group
After we verified your purchase, the telegram invite link will be sent to your email after you
downloaded the scanner.
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Discounted Price: 98$
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