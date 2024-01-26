Stat Monitor 5
- Indicators
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Sergei LinskiiForex trading experience since 2010. I am an active trader and developer of trading strategies for manual trading, as well as algorithms for automatic trading by Expert Advisors. Now I'm trade only gold, as it is the best symbol for trading and stable profit.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 30 January 2024
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator.
Benefits of the indicator:
- The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading.
- You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker.
- The indicator provides useful information.
Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 4
I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
Yes, good information indicator