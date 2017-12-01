Magic Moving is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

Unlike Moving Average, Magic Moving provides better signals and is able to identified prolonged trends.

In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal.

Advantages of the indicator

Perfect for scalping.

Generates minimum false signals.

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on any financial instruments: FOREX, CFD, binary options.

The indicator does not repaint.

Sending signals to email and mobile devices.





Recommended symbols

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GOLD.





Recommendations on usage

Open Buy orders when the price crosses the indicator line upwards. Open Sell orders when the price crosses the indicator line downwards.





Parameters

Period - increasing the value slows the indicator down, which improves the quality of signals and reduces their number. Decreasing the value is more suitable for aggressive traders.

- increasing the value slows the indicator down, which improves the quality of signals and reduces their number. Decreasing the value is more suitable for aggressive traders. PRICE - price for the indicator calculation, OPEN or CLOSE can be selected.

- price for the indicator calculation, OPEN or CLOSE can be selected. Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.



