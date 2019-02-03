Magic Moving MT5

5

Magic Moving MT5  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Unlike Moving Average, Magic Moving provides better signals and is able to identified prolonged trends.

In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. 

You can download the MetaTrader4 version here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26544

Advantages of the indicator

  • Perfect for scalping.
  • Generates minimum false signals.
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
  • Works on all timeframes.
  • Works on any financial instruments: FOREX, CFD, binary options.
  • The indicator does not repaint.
  • Sending signals to email and mobile devices.


Recommended symbols

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GOLD.


Recommendations on usage

Open Buy orders when the price crosses the indicator line upwards. Open Sell orders when the price crosses the indicator line downwards.


Parameters

  • Period - increasing the value slows the indicator down, which improves the quality of signals and reduces their number. Decreasing the value is more suitable for aggressive traders.
  • PRICE - price for the indicator calculation, OPEN or CLOSE can be selected.
  • Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
Reviews 2
AnisimovR
280
AnisimovR 2022.11.14 08:43 
 

Добрый день ! Не планируете сделать алгоритм на базе индикатора? Исходный файл для преобразований в Эдиторе не даете?

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.08.20 06:41 
 

Sehr gut geeignet für langfristige Trends, es ist kein Moving Average. Gute Arbeit Evgeny.

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AnisimovR
280
AnisimovR 2022.11.14 08:43 
 

Добрый день ! Не планируете сделать алгоритм на базе индикатора? Исходный файл для преобразований в Эдиторе не даете?

Evgeny Belyaev
92459
Reply from developer Evgeny Belyaev 2022.11.14 13:29
Ответил в личку.
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2020.08.20 06:41 
 

Sehr gut geeignet für langfristige Trends, es ist kein Moving Average. Gute Arbeit Evgeny.

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