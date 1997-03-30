EMA SignalLine Pro EA MT4

EMA SignalLine Pro EA

Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way!

The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy.

Key Features and Logic Explained

  • EMA Crossover Logic:

    • Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow) to identify trend changes.
    • When the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA, a buy signal is generated. Conversely, when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA, a sell signal is triggered.
    • These signals ensure you’re always trading with the trend.

  • ADX Filter (Optional):

    • Filters out weak trends using the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index).
    • Only trades when the ADX value exceeds a user-defined threshold, ensuring entries occur in strong trending markets.

  • Customizable Risk Management:

    • Choose between strategy-based exits or static Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
    • Trade volume is adjustable with built-in validation to match your broker’s requirements.

  • Automated Execution:

    • Opens and closes trades based on precise EMA and ADX conditions.
    • Built to manage trades automatically, freeing you from manual interventions.

How It Works

  1. The EA continuously calculates the Fast EMA and Slow EMA based on your chosen parameters.
  2. It checks for crossovers, ensuring alignment with the ADX filter if enabled.
  3. When conditions are met, it opens a trade with user-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels or manages it dynamically.
  4. Positions are monitored for exit criteria to maximize profits or minimize losses.

Who is this EA For?
This EA is ideal for traders who want a proven framework they can customize. With no pre-set optimization, you’re in control. Experiment with different EMA periods, ADX thresholds, and risk parameters to find the perfect setup for your trading style.

Price: $65


Recommended products
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate tradi
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
SparkLight EA
Radek Reznicek
3.75 (4)
Experts
SparkLight EA  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses advanced algorithms for the price analysis of the latest trends.  Every order has StopLoss and every order is placed based on the primary or the secondary trend analysis algorithm. This EA does  NOT use  Martingale or Arbitrage strategy.  It can trade more orders at the same time but every order has the same Lot size if using FixedLotSize. SparkLight EA is  NOT  a minute scalper or tick scalper that produces high number of trades per
FREE
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Experts
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
DAX H1 Undecision breakout
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE LONG ONLY STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on the  breakout of the UNDECISION on the daily chart.   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR   STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits there is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy and   TIME BASED EXIT . EA has been backtested on
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Experts
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Experts
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
Reversal PRO EA
Nguyen Tran Ha
Experts
Reversal PRO EA  is developed base on the PipFinite Reversal PRO  Indicator, one of the best indicator on the market so far. Reversal PRO effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite   Reversal PRO  indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte Revers
CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA  analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we a
FREE
Macd plus view
Nicola Furini
Experts
This expert advisor is based on a classic system built on few and effectiveness technical indicators. Main signal is obtained from MACD indicator, the signal is then filtered on Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and also a third indicator such the Stochastic oscillator. The EA also deal with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, in order to keep risk and money management under control. Every trade is closed by trailing method, with input parameters to choice trailing stop level. System is simp
King of Gold EA MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
King of Gold EA Unlock a new dimension of algorithmic trading with this advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. Built with a core foundation in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this EA is specifically optimized for trading   Gold (XAU/USD) , adapting to dynamic price movements and changing market conditions in real-time. Not Grid, Not Martingale Next Price: 240 $ Key Features: Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophistica
Trend Exploit Free
Casimiro Zampetti
4 (1)
Experts
Trend Exploit   The logic behind  Trend Exploit EA  is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected. The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.  Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" devel
FREE
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Candle Cross DCR MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
DAX M30 Double Top
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE LONG ONLY STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on the   DOUBLE TOP strategy on the daily chart.   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  FIXED   STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits there is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy and   TIME BASED EXIT . EA has been backtested on mo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
4.43 (7)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (89)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (167)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified sign
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.43 (7)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 399 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $199  Tomorrow price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced po
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (15)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (33)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    Buyers receive
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
NEXON Ai
Hicham Chergui
5 (3)
Experts
NEXON – AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) NEXON is an advanced, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks, it continuously adapts to market dynamics to deliver precise, high-frequency trading decisions. Rather than relying on rigid, rule-based logic or basic indicators, NEXON learns from historical and real-time market behavio
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (63)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (18)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
PrimAI Power MT4
Andrey Barinov
Experts
PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.72 (1042)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Bitcoin Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 EA LIVE SIGNAL     ( V3.0 coming soon – started running on 2025/02/24 ) MT5 Version Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
EA Iron Machine
Mohamed Hassan
4.82 (17)
Experts
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 15 August 2025!  EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper - Real Time Bitcoin Sentiment Analysis From the Internet One of the greatest traders of all time lived by the principle to "Buy when others are fearful and sell when others are greedy". It is with this proverb in mind that Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper operates. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is a comprehensive analysis of all societal factors affecting the Bitcoin market summed up in one easy to read number. It automatically scans the most reliable fundamental-base
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
3.56 (18)
Experts
The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
More from author
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing EMA CrossPro EA: The Ultimate Trend-Following Solution! Take your trading to the next level with EMA CrossPro EA, a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to maximize profits in trending markets. This EA leverages the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to detect and capitalize on strong market trends with precision and efficiency. The Logic Behind EMA CrossPro EA: Buy Signal: The EA initiates a buy trade when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA, signali
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10. Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time! With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market! You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income. "Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Very Important: Please Adjust the "Distance between orders" .. Lower them to get good results. Higher will make the EA much safer. Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arr
Hope EA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review