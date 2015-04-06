Gap Momentum EA

The Gap Momentum Expert Advisor is the ultimate Forex Robot designed to capture the best moments when market gaps occur. This EA will detect and compare several data points such as volume, pair, and time frame to determine whether the gap is real or a fakeout.

To maintain the risk, this EA always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening the order. The recommended Risk-Reward ratio is 1:2, meaning the reward ratio is twice as big as the risk.

We have already tested it for more than 5 years on several forex pairs (and even more than 20 years on some pairs).

The pairs recommended for running this EA areRisk : Reward ratio is 1 : 2, on timeframe M30:

  • GBPUSD: (WIN rate: 75.00%, total trade: 48)
  • GBPJPY: (WIN rate: 56.47%, total trade: 85)
  • GBPCHF: (WIN rate: 60.92%, total trade: 87)
  • USDCAD: (WIN rate: 54.55%, total trade: 33)
  • USDJPY: (WIN rate: 53.13%, total trade: 32)
  • AUDUSD: (WIN rate: 60.00%, total trade: 35)
  • USDCHF: (WIN rate: 63.33%, total trade: 60)
  • EURGBP: (WIN rate: 70.83%, total trade: 48)
  • EURJPY: (WIN rate: 64.79%, total trade: 71)
  • NZDUSD: (WIN rate: 64.44%, total trade: 45)

Risk : Reward ratio is 1 : 2, on timeframe M30 (also work with 1:1 Risk reward ratio, Timeframe H1, H4 & D1)

Since market gaps rarely occur, it is recommended to run this EA on several pairs, especially those mentioned above. Depending on the lot size setting, your portfolio will grow exponentially within several months.


Suggested properties / config:

1. isTestOreder = false (mandatory set to false when apply to real account)

2. reward ratio = 2 (reward ratio 1 will have better winning rate, but lower reward)

3. fakeoutPips = (check printscreen, depends on pair)

4. isUseMA = false 

For detailed matrics and configurations, please refer to the attached image.






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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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William Putra Sera
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Use this multifunction button to execute orders instantly! Several buttons will handle: 1. BUY: Open a BUY order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config). 2. SELL: Open a SELL order with preferred size (configurable in Expert config). 3. LOCK PAIR: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on the currently opened chart (current pair). 4. LOCK ALL: Open an order with the same lot to LOCK your order position, based on all your open positions (all pairs). 5. Cl
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William Putra Sera
Utilities
This Utilities Expert Advisor will help traders set News Traps instantly. Usually, news-trapping traders open both SELL and BUY limit orders 10-5 minutes before high-impact news is released. You can wait until it hits Take Profit (TP), or you can also use the close button to close all or several orders in one click. Please note that even though this is an Expert Advisor (EA), it doesn't open orders automatically. Traders need to click the "OPEN TRAP!" button, and the script will execute limit
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