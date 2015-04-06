Elbrus FX

The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the intersection of moving averages. Buy - the fast МА (Moving Average) crosses the slow MA upwards, sell - fast МА crosses the slow MA downwards. It uses an adaptive grid and averaging with a time delay. Adapted for 4 and 5-digit quotes. Working timeframe is H1. Recommended initial deposit is at least 1000 units of the base currency.


Parameters

  • MaFast_period, MaSlow_period – periods of the fast and slow moving averages;
  • MaFast_method, MaSlow_method – averaging method;
  • MaFast_price, MaSlow_price – indicator price types;
  • ReverseSignal – open positions inversely, buy instead of sell, sell instead of buy;
  • BalanceLots – calculation of traded lot based on balance;
  • StartLots – initial lot if BalanceLots = 0;
  • Slippage – slippage, 0 - not used;
  • DiffDirections – if true the EA will use bidirectional orders;
  • StopLoss – stop loss, 0 - not used;
  • TakeProfit – take profit, 0 - not used;
  • BreakevenStop, BreakevenStep - distance and profit in points to transfer the position to breakeven, 0 - not used;
  • TrailingStop, TrailingStep - distance and profit in points for the position trailing, 0 - not used;
  • MagicNum - magic number, if 0 the EA works with all orders;
  • EaComment - comment to trades;
  • MaxOpenLots – maximum allowed lot size for opening a trade;
  • SendOrderLevel – distance from the last open position to place a level for opening a new order;
  • PlusLot – term of the previous lot size for averaging, 0 - not used;
  • PlusRatio – lot increase coefficient for averaging, value must be greater than 1; 0 - not used;
  • LevelAveraging – step for setting the averaging level, 0 - not used;
  • MinusLot – subtraction from the previous lot for the order grid, 0 - not used;
  • MinusRatio – lot decrease coefficient for the order grid, value must be less than 1, 0 - not used;
  • LevelRebuy – step for setting the order grid, 0 - not used;
  • PauseMinutes – pause in minutes between the modifications of order opening and placing levels, 0 - not used;
  • Visualization – display information on the chart of the currency pair;
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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