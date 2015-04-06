Elbrus FX
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the intersection of moving averages. Buy - the fast МА (Moving Average) crosses the slow MA upwards, sell - fast МА crosses the slow MA downwards. It uses an adaptive grid and averaging with a time delay. Adapted for 4 and 5-digit quotes. Working timeframe is H1. Recommended initial deposit is at least 1000 units of the base currency.
Parameters
- MaFast_period, MaSlow_period – periods of the fast and slow moving averages;
- MaFast_method, MaSlow_method – averaging method;
- MaFast_price, MaSlow_price – indicator price types;
- ReverseSignal – open positions inversely, buy instead of sell, sell instead of buy;
- BalanceLots – calculation of traded lot based on balance;
- StartLots – initial lot if BalanceLots = 0;
- Slippage – slippage, 0 - not used;
- DiffDirections – if true the EA will use bidirectional orders;
- StopLoss – stop loss, 0 - not used;
- TakeProfit – take profit, 0 - not used;
- BreakevenStop, BreakevenStep - distance and profit in points to transfer the position to breakeven, 0 - not used;
- TrailingStop, TrailingStep - distance and profit in points for the position trailing, 0 - not used;
- MagicNum - magic number, if 0 the EA works with all orders;
- EaComment - comment to trades;
- MaxOpenLots – maximum allowed lot size for opening a trade;
- SendOrderLevel – distance from the last open position to place a level for opening a new order;
- PlusLot – term of the previous lot size for averaging, 0 - not used;
- PlusRatio – lot increase coefficient for averaging, value must be greater than 1; 0 - not used;
- LevelAveraging – step for setting the averaging level, 0 - not used;
- MinusLot – subtraction from the previous lot for the order grid, 0 - not used;
- MinusRatio – lot decrease coefficient for the order grid, value must be less than 1, 0 - not used;
- LevelRebuy – step for setting the order grid, 0 - not used;
- PauseMinutes – pause in minutes between the modifications of order opening and placing levels, 0 - not used;
- Visualization – display information on the chart of the currency pair;