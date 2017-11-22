The Supertrend Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the Supertrend Line, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually.

MQLTA Supertrend Trailing Stop requires you to install the FREE Indicator Supertrend Line https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25951





How does it work?

The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the Supertrend Line.

You can filter the Orders by

Symbol

Comment

Magic Number

Buy/Sell





Parameters

ATR Multiplier - the lower it is and the more sensitive is the line, meaning it will follow the price more closely

ATR Period - Period of the ATR used for the calculation

ATR Max Bars - Number of bars to draw the lines to

ATR Supertrend Timeframe Calculation - To select which timeframe to use for the Supertrend calculation

Apply to Current Symbol Only

Apply to - ALL/BUY/SELL orders

Filter By Magic Number - true or false

Magic Number - to specify the magic number to filter

Filter by Comment - true or false

Comment - to specify the comment filter

Enable Trailing Stop - To enable or disable it

Show graphical panel - to show the GUI or hide it

Indicator Name - Prefix to use to draw the objects

Horizontal Spacing - distance from left border

Vertical Spacing - distance from top border

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading