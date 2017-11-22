MQLTA Supertrend Trailing Stop

4.8

The Supertrend Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the Supertrend Line, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually.

MQLTA Supertrend Trailing Stop requires you to install the FREE Indicator Supertrend Line https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25951


How does it work?

The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the Supertrend Line.

You can filter the Orders by

  • Symbol
  • Comment
  • Magic Number
  • Buy/Sell


Parameters

  • ATR Multiplier - the lower it is and the more sensitive is the line, meaning it will follow the price more closely
  • ATR Period - Period of the ATR used for the calculation
  • ATR Max Bars - Number of bars to draw the lines to
  • ATR Supertrend Timeframe Calculation - To select which timeframe to use for the Supertrend calculation
  • Apply to Current Symbol Only
  • Apply to - ALL/BUY/SELL orders
  • Filter By Magic Number - true or false
  • Magic Number - to specify the magic number to filter
  • Filter by Comment - true or false
  • Comment - to specify the comment filter
  • Enable Trailing Stop - To enable or disable it
  • Show graphical panel - to show the GUI or hide it
  • Indicator Name - Prefix to use to draw the objects
  • Horizontal Spacing - distance from left border
  • Vertical Spacing - distance from top border

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading

Reviews 6
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.26 20:26 
 

Good indicator, makes trading much easier. Thanks

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:36 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Max
1654
Max 2021.05.19 22:23 
 

Brilliant tool and very well designed, excellent programming, was just what I was looking for, and in a wonderful package,

but one thing I would add is a close at bar close/bar touch option, for only closing at a new candle, it could only update/trail the stoploss at each bar close.

update: Also as I work with hidden/virtual SL and BE, I would like to see the functionality changed to work in a hidden/virtual stop manner once enabled, although it has made me rethink adding a hard stoploss, which might serve me better anyway. Please see my comments, and sorry to Luca for my bad words due to ignorance.

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Filter:
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.26 20:26 
 

Good indicator, makes trading much easier. Thanks

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:36 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Max
1654
Max 2021.05.19 22:23 
 

Brilliant tool and very well designed, excellent programming, was just what I was looking for, and in a wonderful package,

but one thing I would add is a close at bar close/bar touch option, for only closing at a new candle, it could only update/trail the stoploss at each bar close.

update: Also as I work with hidden/virtual SL and BE, I would like to see the functionality changed to work in a hidden/virtual stop manner once enabled, although it has made me rethink adding a hard stoploss, which might serve me better anyway. Please see my comments, and sorry to Luca for my bad words due to ignorance.

MQL4 Trading Automation
62711
Reply from developer Luca Spinello 2021.11.17 16:49
Not sure why are you saying that it doesn't work, but regarding your suggestion, it seems rather strange as this EA doesn't close trades on its own, it only trails the stop-loss value.
27000166
24
27000166 2020.05.20 08:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2019.09.08 21:03 
 

just perfekt!

ich benutze den ST SL mit einem starken Indikator auf 28 Charts mit push Meldungen für den Einstieg. super.

Lippi1980
353
Lippi1980 2019.04.14 18:35 
 

To Your Supertrend Trail it would be nice if they could still program that it only starts when a definable area is exceeded so that you can put your ST further away and not as often befor it goes off is expelled.

And several TP would also be great.

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