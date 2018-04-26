MQLTA Instrument Details

5

MQLTA Instrument Details shows you in an easy to read in chart table the details about the instrument/Symbol, including:

  • Label
  • Trade Mode
  • Default Contract Size
  • Minimum Size
  • Maximum Size
  • Size Step
  • Digits Used
  • Tick Size
  • Tick Value
  • Stop Level
  • Bid
  • Ask
  • Spread


Parameters

  • Indicator name to create the objects
  • Default Window when opening the indicator
  • Horizontal offset
  • Vertical offset

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading.

Reviews 2
Francisco Rayol
8307
Francisco Rayol 2023.02.24 09:38 
 

I love this indicator and use it very oftenly. I find it quite useful.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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MQLTA Supertrend Multi Timeframe
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.85 (13)
Indicators
Индикатор MQLTA Supertrend Multi Timeframe сочетает в себе значения Supertrend, найденные на нескольких таймфреймах, чтобы подтвердить тренд пары. Для работы утилиты необходим бесплатный индикатор MQLTA Supertrend Line - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25951. Как он работает? Индикатор проверяет состояние Supertrend на всех выбранных таймфреймах и отображает результат в виде легко читаемой таблицы. Как торговать с помощью индикатора Supertrend Multi Timeframe Покупку следует совершать,
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MQLTA Supertrend Line
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (3)
Indicators
The Supertrend Line indicator shows you the trend using calculation based on the ATR. How does it work? The Supertrend draws a line following the current trend, this line is the result of calculation made with the ATR. A Line under the candle means a likely bullish trend A Line above the candle means a likely bearish trend How to trade with CSL indicator Buy when the Supertrend line is below the price, Sell when the Supertrend line is above the price. It is strongly suggested to use this indic
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MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.38 (8)
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Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes, allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving average with the same moving average in the previous candle for all the 28 pairs and all 9 timeframes, producing a Matrix of Strength
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MQLTA Support Resistance Lines
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.33 (12)
Indicators
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This indicator can be tested LIVE on AUDNZD with the following DEMO https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26572 How does it work? The indicato
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MQLTA One Click Trade Pro
MQL4 Trading Automation
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MQLTA Auto Close
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (4)
Utilities
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MQLTA Pattern Detector
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
Pattern Detector can detect the most common 1, 2 and 3 candlestick patterns and send notifications when detected. Demo version working on AUDNZD can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29189 How does it work Add the indicator to the chart you want to analyze and select which patterns to detect, the indicator will draw the detected patterns. You can also be notified via alert, app and email when a new pattern is detected. Parameters Indicator Name - Used to draw the graphical object
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MQLTA Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert
MQL4 Trading Automation
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert is a simple indicator that can notify you when the price breaks out of the Bollinger Bands. You just need to set the parameters of the Bollinger Bands and how you want to be notified. Parameters: Indicator Name - is used for reference to know where the notifications are from Bands Period - is the period to use to calculate the Bollinger Bands Bands Shift - is the shift to use to calculate the Bollinger Bands Bands Deviation - is the deviation to use to calculate t
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MQLTA Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the PSAR indicator, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually. How does it work? The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the PSAR Indicator. You can filter the Orders by Symbol Comment Magic Number Buy/Sell Parameters PSAR Step - The Step of the PSAR PSAR Max Step - The Max Step of the PSAR PSAR Shift - The Shift of the
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MQLTA Supertrend Trailing Stop
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.8 (5)
Utilities
The Supertrend Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the Supertrend Line, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually. MQLTA Supertrend Trailing Stop requires you to install the FREE Indicator Supertrend Line https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25951 How does it work? The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the Supertrend Line. You can filter the Orders by Symbol Comment Mag
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MQLTA Currency Strength Lines
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.88 (8)
Indicators
The Currency Strength Lines (CSL) indicator is a very useful tool for both beginners and experienced traders. It is able to calculate the strength of single currencies and show them on a chart, so that you can see the trend and spot trading opportunities. How does it work? The CSL Indicator will run calculations on all the 28 pairs, resulting in the overall strength across the market of individual currencies at any given moment. You can use this data to spot currencies that are strong, getting
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MQLTA Price Line Alert
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The Price Line Alert Indicator will allow you to set price level that will alert you when hit, the price level will be shown in the chart as lines. Useful to get notified at specific prices, support, resistance, round numbers and so forth. If you want to a similar utility that will automatically close your position at a specific price check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23113 How does it work? You can set several Price Lines and configured them to notify you if the price goes above or
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MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
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MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicators
MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
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MQLTA Draw Grid
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (3)
Utilities
Простая утилита MQLTA Draw Grid поможет вам нарисовать сетку на вашем графике. Она полезна при изучении графика и моделирования сетки. Как она работает? Утилита будет создавать горизонтальные линии в зависимости от заданных параметров Как использовать этот инструмент Установите индикатор на график, выбрав параметры по умолчанию. Выберите начальную точку, значения минимума и максимума диапазона и стиль. В появившейся графической панели вы сможете создавать и удалять сетку, а также изменять неко
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MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.14 (7)
Utilities
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps. There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
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MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Indicators
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. This DEMO only shows 4 currencies and 4 timeframes, for the full version please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24252 How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving ave
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MQLTA Time Line Auto Close
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Utilities
Советник Time Line Auto Close (TLAC) позволит вам создавать вертикальные линии (Time Lines, линии времени), которые будут автоматически закрывать все или некоторые из ваших открытых ордеров. Вы можете создавать и управлять несколькими линиями, настроить для каждой из них закрываемые ордера и оповещения. Ордера можно фильтровать по валюте, магическому номеру, номеру ордера и типу ордера. Также можно настроить отправку уведомлений перед активацией линий. Как она работает? С помощью TLAC вы сможет
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MQLTA Take Screenshot
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Утилита MQLTA Take Screenshot позволяет снимать скриншоты текущего графика прямо из самого графика. Утилита полезна для быстрого сохранения интересной ситуации и сохранения текущего графика перед открытием или закрытием ордера. Как она работает? Take Screenshot использует встроенную функцию языка MQL4 для сохранения снимка текущего графика. Как использовать утилиту Загрузите индикатор и выберите нужные параметры. Как только откроется панель, нажмите на значок сохранения, чтобы сделать снимок т
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MQLTA Pattern Detector DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
Pattern Detector can detect the most common 1, 2 and 3 candlestick patterns and send notifications when detected. The DEMO version only works on AUDNZD pair. Full product can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29190 How does it work Add the indicator to the chart you want to analyze and select which patterns to detect, the indicator will draw the detected patterns. You can also be notified via alert, app and email when a new pattern is detected. Parameters Indicator Name - Used to
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MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
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Francisco Rayol
8307
Francisco Rayol 2023.02.24 09:38 
 

I love this indicator and use it very oftenly. I find it quite useful.

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.14 21:25 
 

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