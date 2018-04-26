MQLTA Instrument Details shows you in an easy to read in chart table the details about the instrument/Symbol, including:

Label

Trade Mode

Default Contract Size

Minimum Size

Maximum Size

Size Step

Digits Used

Tick Size

Tick Value

Stop Level

Bid

Ask

Spread





Parameters

Indicator name to create the objects

Default Window when opening the indicator

Horizontal offset

Vertical offset

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