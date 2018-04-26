MQLTA Instrument Details
- Indicators
-
MQL4 Trading AutomationMy mission is to help you achieving your trading goals, providing indicators, expert advisors, scripts, reviews, recommendations and other supporting tools, so that you can save time, become more profitable and enjoy a better trading experience.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 February 2021
MQLTA Instrument Details shows you in an easy to read in chart table the details about the instrument/Symbol, including:
- Label
- Trade Mode
- Default Contract Size
- Minimum Size
- Maximum Size
- Size Step
- Digits Used
- Tick Size
- Tick Value
- Stop Level
- Bid
- Ask
- Spread
Parameters
- Indicator name to create the objects
- Default Window when opening the indicator
- Horizontal offset
- Vertical offset
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If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.
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I love this indicator and use it very oftenly. I find it quite useful.