MQLTA Currency Strength Lines

4.88

The Currency Strength Lines (CSL) indicator is a very useful tool for both beginners and experienced traders. It is able to calculate the strength of single currencies and show them on a chart, so that you can see the trend and spot trading opportunities.


How does it work?

The CSL Indicator will run calculations on all the 28 pairs, resulting in the overall strength across the market of individual currencies at any given moment. You can use this data to spot currencies that are strong, getting stronger, weak, getting weaker.

  • A line going upwards means that the currency is gaining strength.
  • A line pointing downwards means that the currency is becoming weak.
  • A line above another one means that one currency is stronger than the other.
  • Flat lines, or almost flat, represent currencies that are maintaining the current strength.
  • A line above zero is likely to have a bullish trend against currencies below zero and vice versa.

If the option is enabled, the indicator will draw arrows for possible BUY or SELL signals on the current symbol. You can also select to be notified.


How to trade with CSL indicator

CSL Indicator can be used for long term or scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with another indicator or price action.

  • Diverging lines, that is where a currency is gaining strength and the other is losing strength.
  • Better when a line above zero and one below.
  • BUY the STRONG and SELL the WEAK.


Why you should use the CSL Indicator?

The Currency Strength Lines indicator is a very useful tool to:

  • spot trend continuation.
  • spot possible trend reversal.
  • filter the pairs to trade, showing which currencies are strong and which are weak.


How to test and backtest

MetaTrader 4 has known limitations when it comes to backtest indicators and Expert Advisors involving multiple currencies, so if you are trying to try the demo or backtest the indicator follow these steps:

  1. Open all the 28 pairs containing the 8 major currencies and the timeframe that you want to test, allow some time to download the historical data.
  2. Load the indicator in the strategy tester and choose your preferred parameters.
  3. Select a period to test that is quite recent to make sure that the historical data for all 28 pairs are available.

To work around this process, I created a DEMO for you to to see the indicator in action with only four currencies. Check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23029.
You can also rent the indicator for a month for a very low price.


Parameters

  • Indicator's Name - name of the indicator. This must be different if you intend to add more than one instance.
  • Calculation Mode - calculation method. Choose the more suitable one for your trading style.
  • RSI Period - period of the RSI in case you select a method using the RSI (recommended between 10 and 50).
  • RSI Smoothing - period of the moving average to smooth the lines when RSI MA is selected (recommended between 2 and 10).
  • Show Arrow Signal - display arrows.
  • Draw when a currency is above the other - display an arrow every time the lines are crossed.
  • Draw if lines are opposite to the zero - less but more reliable signals.
  • Buy Signal Color - buy arrow color.
  • Sell Signal Color - sell arrow color.
  • Neutral signal color - stop signal color.
  • Enable Notification - enable/disable notifications.
  • Send Alert Notification - send alert notifications (popup screen in MetaTrader).
  • Alert Sound - file name of the sound to play during the alert.
  • Send Notification to Mobile - send notifications to the mobile app.
  • Send Notification via Email - send notifications via emails.
  • Wait time between notifications - minutes of wait before sending another notification.
  • Number of bars to calculate - number of bars to consider, above 1000 will cause slow loading time.
  • Pairs Prefix - prefix of the pair.
  • Pairs Suffix - suffix of the pair.
  • Currencies to Analyze - consider/ignore the currency, recommended true
    • EUR.
    • USD.
    • GBP.
    • JPY.
    • AUD.
    • NZD.
    • CAD.
    • CHF.
  • Currencies Colors and Width
    • Corner to show the labels - Top or Bottom, Left or Right.
    • Horizontal offset (pixels) - horizontal spacing.
    • Vertical offset (pixels) - vertical spacing.
    • Label Color - color of label.
    • EUR - lines colors.
    • USD.
    • GBP.
    • JPY.
    • AUD.
    • NZD.
    • CAD.
    • CHF.
    • Width for Currencies not on chart - recommended 1 to 5.
    • Width for Currencies on chart - recommended 1 to 5.

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading.

Reviews 11
dplessjf
49
dplessjf 2024.06.06 20:23 
 

I love it!

Masoud Seydeshaghi
893
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.10.18 14:21 
 

top Hello buddy I like the indicator might you add silver oil gold to it also please

dedy22
14
dedy22 2021.12.01 02:35 
 

it`s a great indicator

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Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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MQLTA Supertrend Multi Timeframe
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.85 (13)
Indicators
Индикатор MQLTA Supertrend Multi Timeframe сочетает в себе значения Supertrend, найденные на нескольких таймфреймах, чтобы подтвердить тренд пары. Для работы утилиты необходим бесплатный индикатор MQLTA Supertrend Line - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25951. Как он работает? Индикатор проверяет состояние Supertrend на всех выбранных таймфреймах и отображает результат в виде легко читаемой таблицы. Как торговать с помощью индикатора Supertrend Multi Timeframe Покупку следует совершать,
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MQLTA Supertrend Line
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (3)
Indicators
The Supertrend Line indicator shows you the trend using calculation based on the ATR. How does it work? The Supertrend draws a line following the current trend, this line is the result of calculation made with the ATR. A Line under the candle means a likely bullish trend A Line above the candle means a likely bearish trend How to trade with CSL indicator Buy when the Supertrend line is below the price, Sell when the Supertrend line is above the price. It is strongly suggested to use this indic
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MQLTA Auto Close
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (4)
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. Free version with limited features can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29179 How does it work Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk management parameters is met you can be not
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MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.38 (8)
Indicators
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes, allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving average with the same moving average in the previous candle for all the 28 pairs and all 9 timeframes, producing a Matrix of Strength
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MQLTA Support Resistance Lines
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.33 (12)
Indicators
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This indicator can be tested LIVE on AUDNZD with the following DEMO https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26572 How does it work? The indicato
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MQLTA One Click Trade Pro
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.6 (10)
Utilities
One Click Trade Pro is a tool that allows you to open orders with just one click, choosing all the parameters, including the Magic Number! Useful if you want to quickly submit trades specifying also their Magic Number. Other than submitting new orders you can also see the list of orders (with their Magic Number) and change their Stop Loss and Take Profit. The PRO version also allows you to: Open opposite pending orders Setup and submit orders using lines, for a better visualization How does it
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MQLTA Pattern Detector
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
Pattern Detector can detect the most common 1, 2 and 3 candlestick patterns and send notifications when detected. Demo version working on AUDNZD can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29189 How does it work Add the indicator to the chart you want to analyze and select which patterns to detect, the indicator will draw the detected patterns. You can also be notified via alert, app and email when a new pattern is detected. Parameters Indicator Name - Used to draw the graphical object
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MQLTA Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert
MQL4 Trading Automation
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Breakout Alert is a simple indicator that can notify you when the price breaks out of the Bollinger Bands. You just need to set the parameters of the Bollinger Bands and how you want to be notified. Parameters: Indicator Name - is used for reference to know where the notifications are from Bands Period - is the period to use to calculate the Bollinger Bands Bands Shift - is the shift to use to calculate the Bollinger Bands Bands Deviation - is the deviation to use to calculate t
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MQLTA Supertrend Trailing Stop
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.8 (5)
Utilities
The Supertrend Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the Supertrend Line, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually. MQLTA Supertrend Trailing Stop requires you to install the FREE Indicator Supertrend Line https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25951 How does it work? The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the Supertrend Line. You can filter the Orders by Symbol Comment Mag
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MQLTA Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the PSAR indicator, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually. How does it work? The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the PSAR Indicator. You can filter the Orders by Symbol Comment Magic Number Buy/Sell Parameters PSAR Step - The Step of the PSAR PSAR Max Step - The Max Step of the PSAR PSAR Shift - The Shift of the
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MQLTA Price Line Alert
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The Price Line Alert Indicator will allow you to set price level that will alert you when hit, the price level will be shown in the chart as lines. Useful to get notified at specific prices, support, resistance, round numbers and so forth. If you want to a similar utility that will automatically close your position at a specific price check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23113 How does it work? You can set several Price Lines and configured them to notify you if the price goes above or
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MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
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MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicators
MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
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MQLTA Draw Grid
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (3)
Utilities
Простая утилита MQLTA Draw Grid поможет вам нарисовать сетку на вашем графике. Она полезна при изучении графика и моделирования сетки. Как она работает? Утилита будет создавать горизонтальные линии в зависимости от заданных параметров Как использовать этот инструмент Установите индикатор на график, выбрав параметры по умолчанию. Выберите начальную точку, значения минимума и максимума диапазона и стиль. В появившейся графической панели вы сможете создавать и удалять сетку, а также изменять неко
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MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.14 (7)
Utilities
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps. There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
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MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Indicators
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. This DEMO only shows 4 currencies and 4 timeframes, for the full version please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24252 How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving ave
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MQLTA Instrument Details
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicators
MQLTA Instrument Details shows you in an easy to read in chart table the details about the instrument/Symbol, including: Label Trade Mode Default Contract Size Minimum Size Maximum Size Size Step Digits Used Tick Size Tick Value Stop Level Bid Ask Spread Parameters Indicator name to create the objects Default Window when opening the indicator Horizontal offset Vertical offset If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review. If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a mes
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MQLTA Time Line Auto Close
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Utilities
Советник Time Line Auto Close (TLAC) позволит вам создавать вертикальные линии (Time Lines, линии времени), которые будут автоматически закрывать все или некоторые из ваших открытых ордеров. Вы можете создавать и управлять несколькими линиями, настроить для каждой из них закрываемые ордера и оповещения. Ордера можно фильтровать по валюте, магическому номеру, номеру ордера и типу ордера. Также можно настроить отправку уведомлений перед активацией линий. Как она работает? С помощью TLAC вы сможет
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MQLTA Take Screenshot
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Утилита MQLTA Take Screenshot позволяет снимать скриншоты текущего графика прямо из самого графика. Утилита полезна для быстрого сохранения интересной ситуации и сохранения текущего графика перед открытием или закрытием ордера. Как она работает? Take Screenshot использует встроенную функцию языка MQL4 для сохранения снимка текущего графика. Как использовать утилиту Загрузите индикатор и выберите нужные параметры. Как только откроется панель, нажмите на значок сохранения, чтобы сделать снимок т
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MQLTA Pattern Detector DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
Pattern Detector can detect the most common 1, 2 and 3 candlestick patterns and send notifications when detected. The DEMO version only works on AUDNZD pair. Full product can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29190 How does it work Add the indicator to the chart you want to analyze and select which patterns to detect, the indicator will draw the detected patterns. You can also be notified via alert, app and email when a new pattern is detected. Parameters Indicator Name - Used to
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MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
Filter:
dplessjf
49
dplessjf 2024.06.06 20:23 
 

I love it!

Masoud Seydeshaghi
893
Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.10.18 14:21 
 

top Hello buddy I like the indicator might you add silver oil gold to it also please

Tradercc
34
Tradercc 2023.06.20 06:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wah Lai So
137
Wah Lai So 2022.05.12 17:56 
 

Hoping that you can add a function to your great indicator which is...... just 2 clicks on currency button to change the currency pair chart!

dedy22
14
dedy22 2021.12.01 02:35 
 

it`s a great indicator

HomayounT
348
HomayounT 2021.08.19 08:31 
 

Excellent indicator and reliable. Thanks to Author!

baskalapana
87
baskalapana 2021.02.17 17:06 
 

Great Indicator!!!, I cant thank you enough for this.. cheers

김상훈
30
김상훈 2019.11.12 02:48 
 

I purchased an indicator. However, GBPAUD 2019 is going to BACKTEST, but 8 and 28 currency pair data is not automatically down. What should I do?

shuanger0602
134
shuanger0602 2019.04.23 13:59 
 

很棒的指标，在作者的帮助下我已经做成了EA，感谢作者的分享

Dan B
53
Dan B 2019.03.18 22:18 
 

This is one of the best indicators i use.

maleke1
939
maleke1 2018.06.23 01:12 
 

This indicator was developed well and does the job. Doubled my account in a short period. Kudoz!!

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