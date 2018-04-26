MQLTA Pattern Detector

Pattern Detector can detect the most common 1, 2 and 3 candlestick patterns and send notifications when detected.

Demo version working on AUDNZD can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29189





How does it work

Add the indicator to the chart you want to analyze and select which patterns to detect, the indicator will draw the detected patterns. You can also be notified via alert, app and email when a new pattern is detected.





Parameters

Indicator Name - Used to draw the graphical objects, recommended to leave as is

Candles to scan - How many candles to analyze in the chart, suggested to stay below 1000

Detect Bullish Patterns - True or False To choose if detect or ignore bullish patterns

Detect Bearish Patterns - True or False To choose if detect or ignore bearish patterns

Detect Uncertain Patterns - True or False To choose if detect or ignore uncertain patterns

Doji - True or False to choose if detect doji patterns

Doji Dragonfly - True or False to choose if detect doji dragonfly patterns

Doji Gravestone - True or False to choose if detect doji gravestone patterns

Spinning Top Bullish - True or False to choose if detect spinning top bullish patterns

Spinning Top Bearish- True or False to choose if detect spinning top bearish patterns

Marubozu Bullish - True or False to choose if detect marubozu bullish patterns

Marubozy Bearish- True or False to choose if detect marubozu bearish patterns

Hammer - True or False to choose if detect hammer patterns

Hanging Man - True or False to choose if detect hanging man patterns

Inverted Hammer - True or False to choose if detect inverted hammer patterns

Shooting Star- True or False to choose if detect shooting star patterns

Engulfing Bull - True or False to choose if detect engulfing bull patterns

Engulfing Bear- True or False to choose if detect engulfing bear patterns

Tweezer Top - True or False to choose if detect tweezer top patterns

Tweezer Bottom - True or False to choose if detect tweezer bottom patterns

Three White Soldier - True or False to choose if detect three white soldier patterns

Three Black Crows - True or False to choose if detect three black crows patterns

Three Inside Up- True or False to choose if detect three inside up patterns

Three Inside Down - True or False to choose if detect three inside down patterns

Morning Star- True or False to choose if detect morning star patterns

Evening Star- True or False to choose if detect evening star patterns

Font Size - Font Size for the labels, default is 8

Font Color Bullish Patterns - To select the color for bullish patterns labels and arrows

Font Color Bearish Patterns - To select the color for bearish patterns labels and arrows

Font Color Uncertain Patterns - To select the color for uncertain patterns labels and arrows

Enable Notification Feature - To enable or disable the notification function

Send Alert Notification - True or False to enable or disable on screen and sound notifications

Alert Sound - File name of the sound to play with the alert notifications

Send Notification to Mobile - true or false to enable or disable the mobile app notifications

Send Notification to Email - true or false to enable or disable the email notifications

Horizontal Spacing for the control panel - Pixel of space between the panel and the left border of the chart

Vertical Spacing for the control panel - Pixel of space between the panel and the top border of the chart

Demo version working on AUDNZD can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29189

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading.