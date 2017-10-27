MQLTA Supertrend Line
- Indicators
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MQL4 Trading AutomationMy mission is to help you achieving your trading goals, providing indicators, expert advisors, scripts, reviews, recommendations and other supporting tools, so that you can save time, become more profitable and enjoy a better trading experience.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 February 2021
The Supertrend Line indicator shows you the trend using calculation based on the ATR.
How does it work?
The Supertrend draws a line following the current trend, this line is the result of calculation made with the ATR.
- A Line under the candle means a likely bullish trend
- A Line above the candle means a likely bearish trend
How to trade with CSL indicator
Buy when the Supertrend line is below the price, Sell when the Supertrend line is above the price. It is strongly suggested to use this indicator in a trending market as its weakness is a ranging
Parameters
- ATR Multiplier - the lower it is and the more sensitive is the line, meaning it will follow the price more closely
- ATR Period - Period of the ATR used for the calculation
- ATR Max Bars - Number of bars to draw the lines to
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Отличный индикатор!