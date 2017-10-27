MQLTA Supertrend Line

The Supertrend Line indicator shows you the trend using calculation based on the ATR.





How does it work?

The Supertrend draws a line following the current trend, this line is the result of calculation made with the ATR.

A Line under the candle means a likely bullish trend

A Line above the candle means a likely bearish trend





How to trade with CSL indicator

Buy when the Supertrend line is below the price, Sell when the Supertrend line is above the price. It is strongly suggested to use this indicator in a trending market as its weakness is a ranging





Parameters

ATR Multiplier - the lower it is and the more sensitive is the line, meaning it will follow the price more closely

ATR Period - Period of the ATR used for the calculation

ATR Max Bars - Number of bars to draw the lines to

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