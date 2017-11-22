MQLTA Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop
- Utilities
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MQL4 Trading AutomationMy mission is to help you achieving your trading goals, providing indicators, expert advisors, scripts, reviews, recommendations and other supporting tools, so that you can save time, become more profitable and enjoy a better trading experience.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 9 August 2024
The Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the PSAR indicator, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually.
How does it work?
The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the PSAR Indicator.
You can filter the Orders by
- Symbol
- Comment
- Magic Number
- Buy/Sell
Parameters
- PSAR Step - The Step of the PSAR
- PSAR Max Step - The Max Step of the PSAR
- PSAR Shift - The Shift of the PSAR
- PSAR Timeframe Calculation - To select which one is the timeframe to calculate the PSAR value
- Apply to Current Symbol Only
- Apply to - ALL/BUY/SELL orders
- Filter By Magic Number - true or false
- Magic Number - to specify the magic number to filter
- Filter by Comment - true or false
- Comment - to specify the comment filter
- Enable Trailing Stop - To enable or disable it
- Show graphical panel - to show the GUI or hide it
- Indicator Name - Prefix to use to draw the objects
- Horizontal Spacing - distance from left border
- Vertical Spacing - distance from top border
If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.
If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.
Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading
Usefull & helpfull trading tool. Recommended to be added with TP and SL options. Thank you to create it for free.