MQLTA Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop

The Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the PSAR indicator, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually.





How does it work?

The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the PSAR Indicator.

You can filter the Orders by

Symbol

Comment

Magic Number

Buy/Sell





Parameters

PSAR Step - The Step of the PSAR

PSAR Max Step - The Max Step of the PSAR

PSAR Shift - The Shift of the PSAR

PSAR Timeframe Calculation - To select which one is the timeframe to calculate the PSAR value

Apply to Current Symbol Only

Apply to - ALL/BUY/SELL orders

Filter By Magic Number - true or false

Magic Number - to specify the magic number to filter

Filter by Comment - true or false

Comment - to specify the comment filter

Enable Trailing Stop - To enable or disable it

Show graphical panel - to show the GUI or hide it

Indicator Name - Prefix to use to draw the objects

Horizontal Spacing - distance from left border

Vertical Spacing - distance from top border

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If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

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