MQLTA Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop

4.5

The Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop will trail the Stop Loss price of your selected orders following the PSAR indicator, so you don't have to worry about having to change it manually.


How does it work?

The Expert Advisor sets and moves the Stop Loss price of the selected orders following the value of the PSAR Indicator.

You can filter the Orders by

  • Symbol
  • Comment
  • Magic Number
  • Buy/Sell


Parameters

  • PSAR Step - The Step of the PSAR
  • PSAR Max Step - The Max Step of the PSAR
  • PSAR Shift - The Shift of the PSAR
  • PSAR Timeframe Calculation - To select which one is the timeframe to calculate the PSAR value
  • Apply to Current Symbol Only
  • Apply to - ALL/BUY/SELL orders
  • Filter By Magic Number - true or false
  • Magic Number - to specify the magic number to filter
  • Filter by Comment - true or false
  • Comment - to specify the comment filter
  • Enable Trailing Stop - To enable or disable it
  • Show graphical panel - to show the GUI or hide it
  • Indicator Name - Prefix to use to draw the objects
  • Horizontal Spacing - distance from left border
  • Vertical Spacing - distance from top border

If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading

Reviews 8
SUYANTO_SE
248
SUYANTO_SE 2023.02.12 00:41 
 

Usefull & helpfull trading tool. Recommended to be added with TP and SL options. Thank you to create it for free.

Rajiv Ishwar
1367
Rajiv Ishwar 2019.04.04 13:54 
 

Good PSAR trailing SL manager

GhibosE Elio Ghidelli
61
GhibosE Elio Ghidelli 2025.05.22 12:11 
 

Strumento molto utile, facevo manualmente da tempo il lavoro di questo programma, adesso si semplifica nel modo migliore di quel che pensavo, grazie per rilasciarlo gratuito, complimenti per il lavoro

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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GhibosE Elio Ghidelli
61
GhibosE Elio Ghidelli 2025.05.22 12:11 
 

Strumento molto utile, facevo manualmente da tempo il lavoro di questo programma, adesso si semplifica nel modo migliore di quel che pensavo, grazie per rilasciarlo gratuito, complimenti per il lavoro

lf8123
15
lf8123 2024.08.30 02:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nair
114
nair 2023.10.04 17:52 
 

I am unable to install it in the platform just a frightful effort to load directly through mql5 forum nothing worked. But the EA was downloaded from another platform functional not to my agenda., but works to the strategy.

SUYANTO_SE
248
SUYANTO_SE 2023.02.12 00:41 
 

Usefull & helpfull trading tool. Recommended to be added with TP and SL options. Thank you to create it for free.

Gabriel Edim Nsor
816
Gabriel Edim Nsor 2020.10.13 03:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rajiv Ishwar
1367
Rajiv Ishwar 2019.04.04 13:54 
 

Good PSAR trailing SL manager

Vitaly Vlasov
2277
Vitaly Vlasov 2018.07.17 19:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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