MQLTA Show Magic Numbers

4.14

The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps.

There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.

Reviews 9
SuperTrader2019
3107
SuperTrader2019 2024.05.25 21:04 
 

Excellent indicator from a genius programmer

studentspower
171
studentspower 2022.11.02 11:58 
 

very useful. Thanks for the work!

Desmond Wright
2717
Desmond Wright 2022.05.13 19:07 
 

very useful , great work

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
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MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
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MQLTA Draw Grid
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MQLTA Instrument Details shows you in an easy to read in chart table the details about the instrument/Symbol, including: Label Trade Mode Default Contract Size Minimum Size Maximum Size Size Step Digits Used Tick Size Tick Value Stop Level Bid Ask Spread Parameters Indicator name to create the objects Default Window when opening the indicator Horizontal offset Vertical offset If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review. If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a mes
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MQLTA Time Line Auto Close
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Советник Time Line Auto Close (TLAC) позволит вам создавать вертикальные линии (Time Lines, линии времени), которые будут автоматически закрывать все или некоторые из ваших открытых ордеров. Вы можете создавать и управлять несколькими линиями, настроить для каждой из них закрываемые ордера и оповещения. Ордера можно фильтровать по валюте, магическому номеру, номеру ордера и типу ордера. Также можно настроить отправку уведомлений перед активацией линий. Как она работает? С помощью TLAC вы сможет
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MQLTA Take Screenshot
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4.67 (3)
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Утилита MQLTA Take Screenshot позволяет снимать скриншоты текущего графика прямо из самого графика. Утилита полезна для быстрого сохранения интересной ситуации и сохранения текущего графика перед открытием или закрытием ордера. Как она работает? Take Screenshot использует встроенную функцию языка MQL4 для сохранения снимка текущего графика. Как использовать утилиту Загрузите индикатор и выберите нужные параметры. Как только откроется панель, нажмите на значок сохранения, чтобы сделать снимок т
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MQLTA Pattern Detector DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicators
Pattern Detector can detect the most common 1, 2 and 3 candlestick patterns and send notifications when detected. The DEMO version only works on AUDNZD pair. Full product can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29190 How does it work Add the indicator to the chart you want to analyze and select which patterns to detect, the indicator will draw the detected patterns. You can also be notified via alert, app and email when a new pattern is detected. Parameters Indicator Name - Used to
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MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
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SuperTrader2019
3107
SuperTrader2019 2024.05.25 21:04 
 

Excellent indicator from a genius programmer

lorenzo9530
229
lorenzo9530 2023.11.10 20:26 
 

Useful but the value of "profit" doesn't evaluate properly swaps and commissions.

The latest version has swaps and commissions but in the column TP, not properly inserted in the column Profit

MQL4 Trading Automation
62709
Reply from developer Luca Spinello 2024.08.13 13:03
The latest version will now include both commission and swaps for order profit display.
spanier
90
spanier 2023.02.10 19:06 
 

Runs only in tester, not in Chart. No replay from Author.

MQL4 Trading Automation
62709
Reply from developer Luca Spinello 2023.02.11 13:38
This EA isn't even meant to be run in the Strategy Tester and it runs fine on a live chart. As for 'no reply from author', you haven't sent me any messages, so there was nothing to reply to.
studentspower
171
studentspower 2022.11.02 11:58 
 

very useful. Thanks for the work!

Desmond Wright
2717
Desmond Wright 2022.05.13 19:07 
 

very useful , great work

wsandy59
100
wsandy59 2021.08.10 18:11 
 

Very helpful to attach magic numbers to manual trades

Max
1654
Max 2021.05.27 20:55 
 

Brilliant

sidneif
61
sidneif 2021.03.12 12:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Perkuhn
119
Michael Perkuhn 2019.08.19 20:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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