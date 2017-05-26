MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
- Utilities
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MQL4 Trading AutomationMy mission is to help you achieving your trading goals, providing indicators, expert advisors, scripts, reviews, recommendations and other supporting tools, so that you can save time, become more profitable and enjoy a better trading experience.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 August 2024
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps.
There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
Excellent indicator from a genius programmer