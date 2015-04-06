The Universal Hedge EA uses unique trading system that is adjustable to the users liking. Universal Hedge has three lot size approaches by adding lots, multiply lots or manual lot size selection.

The Universal HedgeEA opens positions according to time management and the SMA Moving Averages filter that are set by users. Closing positions is set according to take profit and trailing stops. The EA has a unique feature that minimizes the gap feature used by standard hedging strategies. This feature allows stop orders to move with the market up to the initial position. This feature can also be overwritten so that the stop order can trail the market.

Timeframe : compatible with all timeframes.

: compatible with all timeframes. Currency Pairs : compatible with all currency pairs.

: compatible with all currency pairs. Spreads: compatible with any spread.





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