Universal Hedge

The Universal Hedge EA uses unique trading system that is adjustable to the users liking. Universal Hedge has three lot size approaches by adding lots, multiply lots or manual lot size selection.

The Universal HedgeEA opens positions according to time management and the SMA Moving Averages filter that are set by users. Closing positions is set according to take profit and trailing stops. The EA has a unique feature that minimizes the gap feature used by standard hedging strategies. This feature allows stop orders to move with the market up to the initial position. This feature can also be overwritten so that the stop order can trail the market.

  • Timeframe: compatible with all timeframes.
  • Currency Pairs: compatible with all currency pairs.
  • Spreads: compatible with any spread.


Inputs

  • Initial lot size: starting lot size.
  • Add lot size (true/false): true - lots are added according to user input, false - adding lot size is disabled.
  • Add lot size: size of lots to be added.
  • Multiply lot size (true/false): true - lots are multiplied according to user input, false - multiply is disabled.
  • Manual lot size (true/false): true - lots are added according to user input, false - manual lots are deactivated.
  • Take profit ($): take profit according to currency.
  • Take profit stop order trailing start ($): profit in currency when stop order starts trailing.
  • Take profit stop trailing stop order ($): profit in currency when trailing stop is disabled.
  • Break even (true/false): activate breakeven.
  • Break even profit ($): profit (in currency) to take when breakeven is true.
  • Break even positions: number of positions for breakeven to take profit.
  • Magic number: magic number for the EA on the current chart.
  • Display magic number on chart (true/false): display magic number on an active chart.
  • Display information on chart (true/false): display trading information on the current chart.
  • Slippage: set according to a user input.
  • Moving Averages filter: set according to a user for Moving Averages filter (SMA).
  • Moving Averages reverse signal (true/false): true - when initial position is opened in the opposite direction of Moving Averages (SMA), false - when initial position is opened according to the direction of Moving Averages (SMA).
  • StopLoss for open position: stop loss x pips for all open positions.
  • TakeProfit for open Position: take profit x pips for all open positions.
  • StopLoss for pending order: stop loss x pips for all pending orders.
  • TakeProfit for pending order: take profit x pips for all pending orders.
  • Stop order trailing control (true/false): true - when stop order does not pass initial trade position, false - when stop order trails current price past initial trade position.
  • 1st stop order (pips): 1st level stop order set in pips from initial trade position.
  • 2nd stop order (pips): 2nd level stop order set in pips from initial trade position.
  • 1st stop order trailing distance (pips): 1st level stop order trailing distance from the current price.
  • 1st stop order trailing step (pips): steps taken in pips for 1st level stop order.
  • 2nd stop order trailing distance (pips) - 2nd level stop order trailing distance from the current price.
  • 2nd stop order trailing step (pips): steps taken in pips for 2nd level stop order.
  • Monday start time: starting time for EA to trade on a Monday.
  • Tuesday to Friday start time: starting time for EA to trade from Tuesday to Friday.
  • Tuesday to Thursday stop time: time to stop opening new trades from Tuesday to Thursday.
  • Friday stop time: time to stop opening new trades on Friday.
  • Time before opening new position (minutes): time to wait after previous trade to open new initial lot trade.
  • Take profit trailing (true/false): true - activate take profit trailing.
  • Take profit trailing start ($): amount reached in profit before take profit trailing start is activated in currency.
  • Take Profit trailing distance (pips): distance trailing from current price for take profit trailing in pips.
  • Take profit trailing step (pips): trailing step used for take profit trailing in pips.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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