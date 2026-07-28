Averaging StopLoss EA

  • Experts
  • Takahiro Kumano
    Takahiro Kumano

    Takahiro Kumano

    Hello, I'm Takahiro Kumano, known as BookSound, an EA developer based in Japan.
    I provide Expert Advisors (EAs) that have undergone thorough verification: 20-year backtest data (TDS 99.9%) and live forward testing verified on Myfxbook.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Welcome to the official BookSound EA page.
This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully automated by my proprietary Averaging EA with a Hard Stop-Loss.


【Key Feature: Hard Stop-Loss】
Unlike many averaging EAs, this system includes a clear Hard Stop-Loss. Over 20 years of backtesting (from 2006 to 2025), the stop-loss was hit only 5 times. It achieved a full recovery each time and has demonstrated consistent long-term growth. 


【20-Year Backtest (2006-2025 / TDS 99.9%)】
• Stop-Loss Hits: 5 times
• Recovery Factor: Over 15
• Maximum Drawdown: 20.34% ($1,871)
• Total Trades: 26,823


【Trading & Setup Parameters】
• Platform: MT4 Only
• Trading Pair: AUDCAD Only
• Timeframe: M1 Only
• Settings: Magic Number and Lot Size only (Pre-optimized by default)
• Lot Size: Fixed lots (No compounding)
• Recommended Minimum Balance: $5,000 per 0.01 lot
• Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
• Recommended Environment: Low-spread STP / Zero-commission account
• Operation: 24/7 continuous operation. VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended.

For full EA details and verified live trading performance, please check the information provided on my MQL5 profile.


  • Risk Warning *
    Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Trade at your own risk.
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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