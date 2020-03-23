BUY or SELL or WAIT
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The input parameter counted_bars determines on how many bars the indicator lines will be visible.
The input parameter barsNum is the period for bands calculation.
- When PriceClose for previous bar is above upper band a Long position may be opened.
- When PriceClose for previous bar is under lower band a Short position may be opened.
- If the current Price is between bands it is time to wait.