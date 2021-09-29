RovHenLayout

it has been built this indicator with advanced trading algorithm with proper risk management.

it uses wonderful design to show you reports result for (MACD, STR & EMA) for several time frames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

This Technique helps you to show trading market movement which leads you to decide buy or sell.

It's show you the currency spead.

It's show you volatility ratio for current currncy.

It's Show you on same screen "Account Balance"

It's Show you on same screen Account Equity.

It's show you on same screen your account & Broker details



