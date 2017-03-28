BinaryManagerPA

3.5

BinaryManagerPA is an indicator for binary options based on the analysis of the Price Action and indicator setups using complex filters.

The main advantage of the indicator is that it estimates the current state of the market in advance with using several expiration times. As a result, the indicator generates the statistics on the percentage of successful trades (WinRate) for the selected instrument and timeframe. In addition, the indicator displays the win rate and the recommended expiration for each signal.


Why is this necessary?

Before you start using the indicator, you have the ability to select the optimal currency pair and timeframe, where the indicator shows the best results for the current market conditions. To do this, simply attach the indicator to the chart and evaluate the displayed statistics.

The indicator analyzes the current market situation based on the last price in history, the depth of which is adjusted in the "Number of candles from history for calc %WinRate" parameter. The statistics are fully recalculated with each new signal on three types of expiration. The values adjusted by the "[1/2/3 case] Number of expiration candles" parameters, while the "outdated signals" are no longer taken into account. Thus, the indicator always displays the actual data on win rate for the next signal.

The indicator is able to inform users about new signal using push notifications to mobile devices, as well as standard Alert messages with audio signals in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. For notifications, enable the corresponding notification type in the indicator settings.


Indicator parameters

  • [1/2/3 case] Number of expiration candles - the number of expiration candles to calculate the result and win rate for each signal of the indicator.
  • Number of candles from history for calc %WinRate - the number of candles in history to analyze and calculate the results.
  • Signal_1 (based on PA) - enable/disable the detection of signals based on Price Action.
  • Confirm Signal_1 - enable/disable the confirmation of Signal_1.
  • Signal_2 (based on Indicators) - enable/disable the detection of signals based on indicators.
  • Confirm Signal_2 - enable/disable the confirmation of Signal_2.
  • Interval of display arrow near signal - offset for the CALL/PUT from the candle to place an arrow when a signal appears.
  • Offset for text near arrow - offset of the win rate percentage text from the candle (related to the previous parameter).
  • Signal alert - enable/disable alerts about signal occurrence in the MetaTrader terminal.
  • Signal push - enable/disable notification about signal occurrence using push notifications to mobile devices.
  • Allow trading time - set the time when the indicator is allowed to send signals.
  • Bind text corner - corner to display the statistics text in the indicator window (right or left).
  • Color for corner text - color of the indicator information text in the corner.
  • Color for text above signal arrow - color of information text above the candle (bearish signal).
  • Color for text under signal arrow - color of information text below the candle (bullish signal).
Reviews 2
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.04.01 18:46 
 

Looks good.

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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
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Valter Barbosa De Oliveira Junior
241
Valter Barbosa De Oliveira Junior 2021.03.30 12:03 
 

Good for manual trading.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.04.01 18:46 
 

Looks good.

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