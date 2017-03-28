BinaryManagerPA is an indicator for binary options based on the analysis of the Price Action and indicator setups using complex filters.

The main advantage of the indicator is that it estimates the current state of the market in advance with using several expiration times. As a result, the indicator generates the statistics on the percentage of successful trades (WinRate) for the selected instrument and timeframe. In addition, the indicator displays the win rate and the recommended expiration for each signal.





Why is this necessary?

Before you start using the indicator, you have the ability to select the optimal currency pair and timeframe, where the indicator shows the best results for the current market conditions. To do this, simply attach the indicator to the chart and evaluate the displayed statistics.

The indicator analyzes the current market situation based on the last price in history, the depth of which is adjusted in the "Number of candles from history for calc %WinRate" parameter. The statistics are fully recalculated with each new signal on three types of expiration. The values adjusted by the "[1/2/3 case] Number of expiration candles" parameters, while the "outdated signals" are no longer taken into account. Thus, the indicator always displays the actual data on win rate for the next signal.

The indicator is able to inform users about new signal using push notifications to mobile devices, as well as standard Alert messages with audio signals in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. For notifications, enable the corresponding notification type in the indicator settings.





Indicator parameters