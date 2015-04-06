Eurusd Biggest Range Pulse MT4

The EU_H1_110155136_S_Bi_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-biggest-range-pulse/


Key details are:

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed
Daily Exit: Disabled
Friday Exit: Enabled at 20:00
Signal Time Range: Not limited
Max Trades/Day: No limit
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): Min SL: 15, Max SL: 100, Min PT: 30, Max PT: 500 ticks/pips

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and the condition is true.
Short Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and the condition is true.

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the Bid price plus 2.10 times the biggest range of the last 14 bars with a SL of 40 pips, a profit target of 200 pips, moves SL to break-even at 45 pips, and has a trailing stop of 3.6 * ATR(187). Order is valid for 8 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the Ask price minus 2.10 times the biggest range of the last 14 bars with a SL of 40 pips, a profit target of 200 pips, moves SL to break-even at 45 pips, and has a trailing stop of 3.6 * ATR(187). Order is valid for 8 bars.

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes all positions if the market is long and the Bid price is greater than the Ask price.
Short Exit: Closes all positions if the market is short and the Ask price is less than the Bid price.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market



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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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