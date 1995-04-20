DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource

The DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on WPR indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

The WPR recommends Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought.

The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend.

The indicator uses analog trading technology,

Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closing signal.

It is very convenient for you to use which evaluation mode to trade.

When you choose the maximum profit model evaluation model,

It is recommended that you use the tracking stop loss function.

This can track the trend profit to the maximum extent.

When you select the opposite signal to turn off the evaluation mode,

It is recommended that you wait patiently for the opposite signal to appear and then close it.

This can always wait for the trend to really end and make a profit.

Input parameters