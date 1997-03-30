EMA CrossPro EA MT4

EMA CrossPro EA – Your Customizable Trend Trading Solution

EMA CrossPro EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy optimization. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune its parameters to fit your trading style and market conditions.

How It Works
EMA CrossPro EA follows a classic moving average crossover strategy, commonly used for trend trading. It operates by identifying trend shifts based on the relationship between two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs):

  • Fast EMA (default: 10-period) – Reacts quickly to price movements.
  • Slow EMA (default: 20-period) – Smooths out fluctuations to confirm trends.

Buy Signal: When the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, the EA opens a buy trade.
Sell Signal: When the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA, the EA opens a sell trade.

The EA ensures proper trade execution and risk management by incorporating features such as:

  • Customizable Lot Size – Define your preferred trade volume.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Settings – Set predefined risk and reward levels.
  • Minimum SL/TP Distance – Ensures stop levels respect broker conditions.
  • New Bar Execution – Trades are executed only on new bars, reducing unnecessary entries.
  • Built-in Trade Validation – Checks market conditions before placing orders.
  • Notifications & Alerts – Get trade alerts via MT4 pop-ups, push notifications, or sound alerts.

Who Is This EA For?
This EA is best suited for traders who:

  • Prefer trend-following strategies based on technical indicators.
  • Want to optimize and adapt parameters for different market conditions.
  • Need an automated system to monitor charts and execute trades efficiently.

Customization & Optimization
Since market conditions change, this EA is provided as a flexible template for you to adjust and optimize. You can test different EMA settings, adjust trade execution rules, or integrate additional filters to refine its performance.

Tip: Try combining the EA with volatility indicators (like ATR) or a time filter to enhance its accuracy.


