Crystal Dragon EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA opens Buy and Sell orders when the price moves in one direction, orders with a positive profit are buried at TakeprofitSELL or TakeprofitBUY, orders with a negative profit are opened with a double lot.
- iDistance - the initial minimum distance for opening and closing an order.
- iSlippge - slippage.
- IncreaseBUY - extension of the Stoploss Buy order.
- IncreaseSell - extension of the Stoploss of the SELL order.
- TakeprofitSELL - close all Sell orders by Takeprofit.
- TakeprofitBUY - close all BUY orders by Takeprofit.
- lotmultiplication2 - lot size, which is set in the opposite direction with two negative orders in the other direction.
- lotmultiplication7 - lot size, which is set in the opposite direction with 7 negative orders in the other direction.