Stochastic Trend Bars indicator is the modified version of the standard stochastic indicator. This indicator is different from the standard stochastic indicator and turned into a trend bars indicator. Added visibility to understand trends. Easy to use and simple. The user will easily detect trends.

You can use this indicator as a trend indicator on its own. Or as a trend filter along with other strategically relevant indicators. Easy to use and simple to understand trends.





Suggestions and Features

This indicator is a trend finding tool.

There are level lines on the indicator.

These lines are 0.2, 0.9, -0.2, -0.9 lines

The 0.2 and -0.2 lines are trend-confirming lines.

The trend start calculation should be considered according to the lines 0.0 and -0.2.

The 0.9 and -0.9 lines help to make sense of the trend fatigue state.

For example, if the trend starts to fall below 0.9 and below 0.9, the trend should be interpreted as reversible.

You can use it in all time frames.

You can use it in all pairs.





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