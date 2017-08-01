ZigZag Trend Channels indicator is designed to find channel trends. This indicator uses the zigzag indicator, some channel lines and some algorithms. This indicator also sends signal warnings for processing entry points.

Up trend, down trend and triangle trend formations. Easy to use and understandable. Channel lines appear on the screen and trend forms are written.





Suggestions and Features

This indicator has 3 trend features.

They are up trend, down trend and triangle trend formations.

This indicator shows the trend channel lines.

Channel line colors as the user desires.

There are alert settings for signals.

Email alert feature.

Mobile app alert feature.





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