Special Trend Oscillator is an indicator designed to detect trend change points and measure the power of the current trend. This indicator is a different model of the MACD indicator.

The indicator has two channels. The blue channel is the upper line of the upward trend. The red channel line is the underscore of the downward trend.

Buy when the trend line reaches the red line. Sell when the trend line reaches the blue line.





Parameters

Fast_Period - fast period.

fast period. Slow_Period - slow period.

slow period. Channels - distance between the channel lines.

distance between the channel lines. StDv - standard deviation.

standard deviation. Trend_Arrow - trend line style. Type your desired style number here.



