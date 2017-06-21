EaRenkoBandsMaDV

3

The Expert Advisor displays on a chart renko bars, Bollinger Bands and Moving Average indicators drawn based on Close prices. The EA opens and maintains trades based on divergence. Price peaks are determined when renko bars exit outside the Bollinger bands and move back.

A sell trade is opened when the next price peak exists the borders of the upper Bollinger band and is higher than the previous one, and the divergence between the middle Bollinger line and the moving average is less than the point of the previous peak. Opposite conditions should be met to open a buy trade. Examples of signals are shown in screenshots.

Parameters specified in points are given for 4-digit quotes. The values should be multiplied by 10 for 3- and 5-digit quotes.


Parameters

  • RenkoBar - size of renko bars in points;
  • CountBars - limit on the number of bars displayed in the chart;
  • bearColor - bearish renko bar color;
  • bullColor - bullish renko bar color;
  • hideBars - hiding standard bars from the chart;
  • MaPeriod - moving average period;
  • MaColor - moving average color;
  • BandPeriod, BandDev - Bollinger settings;
  • BandMin - distance between the upper and lower Bollinger bands in points;
  • UseDvCancel - canceling the divergence signal if the price before the previous peak moves outside the opposite line;
  • BandColor - color of Bollinger bands;
  • priceDiff_factor - minimum divergence of price peaks (in renko bars);
  • SignalBuyColor, SignalSellColor - colors of arrows for buy and sell signals;
  • isDrawing - allow drawing renko bars and indicators on the chart;
  • startLot - fixed lot value;
  • MaxRisk_percent - percent for the calculation of trading volume based on the available free margin (cancels startLot);
  • stopLoss_factor - stop loss setting level (multiplier applied to the distance between the upper and lower Bollinger bands);
  • takeProfit_factor - multiplier for the take profit value (applied to stop loss);
  • minProfit_percent - percent of profit (from the free margin), after reaching which position will be partially closed;
  • minProfit_factor - partial position closure value;
  • maxLoss_percent - loss % (of the remaining free funds), at which a position is partially closed;
  • maxLoss_factor - partial closing value of a position in case of a loss;
  • noLoss_percent - percent of profit (from the free margin), after reaching which position will be moved to breakeven;
  • noLoss_factor - price level (from the stop loss value), where the deal should be moved to breakeven;
  • TraiStop_level - trailing stop value (based on the distance between Bollinger bands);
  • trailStep - trailing step in points;
  • DualOrders - allow opening buy orders when active sell deals are present and vice versa;
  • NumOrders - limiting the number of orders in one direction;
  • UseNoLossSignal - allowing moving a trade to breakeven if the price crosses the opposite band;
  • UseMinProfitSignal - allowing partial closure if the price crosses the opposite band;
  • UseStopSignal - allow closing a trade to if the price crosses the opposite band;
  • CloseOnRevers - close trades if an opposite signal has appeared;
  • CheckMinMax - checking the minimum and maximum level of a deal (above the maximum only sell trades can be opened, below the minimum - only sell trades);
  • orders_min_step_factor - minimum distance between orders in the same direction in renko bars;
  • NumCloseAll - minimum number of orders to close with a total profit;
  • PercentCloseAll - minimum amount to close at a total profit as percent of free margin;
  • ArbitrageNumCloseAll - minimum number of orders to close with a total profit (trades on all instruments with the given magic);
  • ArbitragePercentCloseAll - minimum number of orders to close with a total profit as percent of free margin (deals of all symbols with the given magic);
  • timeStart - trading start hour;
  • timeEnd - trading end hour;
  • slippage - allowable slippage in points;
  • MAGIC - magic number;
  • useFIFO_Rules - implement NFA rules for the most early trades to be closed in the first place.
Reviews 4
larry132
492
larry132 2018.12.09 20:40 
 

Have been running this EA for 2 weeks so far. Only 1 loss and many wins. Very happy so far with the results. As Michael has said, has not traded on all pairs I’ve put it on so far but maybe just slow on those. Keep raising the trade amount each week on live account. Will update after a month or so.

Michael Maggi
1446
Michael Maggi 2017.07.12 15:06 
 

Performs well on a Live Account Test.

I am posting the trade by trade results on my profile page for those interested.

But in live testing I have 1 loss and 12 wins with this EA.

It does not trade a lot and it has not traded on every chart I have put the EA onto, but it works well enough that I am increasing my lot size x 10.

More info and a jpg on my profile. Cheers

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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Harmonic SWAN
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the White Swan and Black Swan harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. Duri
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
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Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Harmonic Cypher
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Cypher harmonic pattern also known as Anti-Butterfly (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangle
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The indicator displays ZigZag lines from a higher timeframe (see the example in the screenshot). The red thin line is the current timeframe's ZigZag, while a thicker yellow line is the higher timeframe's one. The indicator is repainted as the data is updated. Parameters Depth, Dev, Back - ZigZag parameters; BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the initial download time and decreases the load when using in an EA); TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (cannot be lower than the current one).
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1 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
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1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, use them to plot MACD histogram and provides buy/sell signals: signal of MACD histogram crossing its signal line; signal of MACD histogram crossing the line 0. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficienc
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Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
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Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart and uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, so the indicator can work on any time frame with the same efficiency. This implementation of t
RenkoButterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
RenkoMACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the MACD oscillator and determines the divergence conditions (divergences of price movements and oscillator values). The buy/sell signal is formed if the next High/Low price is not confirmed by the oscillator values. The ZigZag indicator is used to evaluate the extremums. Only the last 3 peaks are taken into account (see the screenshot). If peak 1 is higher than peak 2 or peak 3, and at the same time the macd value is lower, then a
RenkoABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart and uses them to create ZigZag indicator - trend lines connecting local price movement Highs and Lows. The indicator, in turn, is used to create AB=CD displaying potential price reversal points. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any time
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
RenkoMaPriceChannel
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lo
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ccrjared
240
ccrjared 2024.02.14 23:32 
 

Not a great EA just loses no real gains.

izaga3
2015
izaga3 2023.09.28 14:31 
 

not profitable. One win and multiple losses.

larry132
492
larry132 2018.12.09 20:40 
 

Have been running this EA for 2 weeks so far. Only 1 loss and many wins. Very happy so far with the results. As Michael has said, has not traded on all pairs I’ve put it on so far but maybe just slow on those. Keep raising the trade amount each week on live account. Will update after a month or so.

Michael Maggi
1446
Michael Maggi 2017.07.12 15:06 
 

Performs well on a Live Account Test.

I am posting the trade by trade results on my profile page for those interested.

But in live testing I have 1 loss and 12 wins with this EA.

It does not trade a lot and it has not traded on every chart I have put the EA onto, but it works well enough that I am increasing my lot size x 10.

More info and a jpg on my profile. Cheers

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