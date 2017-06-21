EaRenkoBandsMaDV

The Expert Advisor displays on a chart renko bars, Bollinger Bands and Moving Average indicators drawn based on Close prices. The EA opens and maintains trades based on divergence. Price peaks are determined when renko bars exit outside the Bollinger bands and move back.

A sell trade is opened when the next price peak exists the borders of the upper Bollinger band and is higher than the previous one, and the divergence between the middle Bollinger line and the moving average is less than the point of the previous peak. Opposite conditions should be met to open a buy trade. Examples of signals are shown in screenshots.

Parameters specified in points are given for 4-digit quotes. The values should be multiplied by 10 for 3- and 5-digit quotes.





Parameters