PriceA GOLD

  • Using common price action.
  • Trade base on selected hour.
  • Recommended for GOLD but it can be run and test for other instruments.
  • Auto cutloss & counter trade if price action failed.
  • Auto lot calculate after loss. (Trade that open by EA with same magic number).
  • Lot calculate based on loss & target profit in ($).
  • Able to set total counter trade. (Recommended 3x)
  • Counter trade will be reset before next signal.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2191788

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4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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