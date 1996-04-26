Master Phi
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Master Phi is an indicator based on Fibonacci numbers.
It analyzes the percentage values returning the proportion of the Golden Section.
You can customize values and set custom levels so you will create your personal Trading.
The attention on the minimums and the maximums of timeframes allows accurate analysis in order to intercept very precisely the trading levels after the various impulse movements.
Input Values
- Time_Frame to analyze
- LEVELS SETTINGS
- 9 levels (in percentage)
- 9 colors
- LINE SETTINGS
- Line_Color
- LABEL SETTINGS (text settings)
- Label_Color
- Label_Font
- Label_Font_Size