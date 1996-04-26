Insight Pro MT4

Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Features

Trend Analysis

  • Detects and visualizes market trends.
  • Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends.
  • Customizable trend lines for clear market direction.
  • Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation.
  • Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indicates sell orders.

Resistance and Support Levels

  • Identifies key price levels where the market tends to reverse.
  • Density parameter controls the number of levels displayed.
  • Displays price labels for easy identification.
  • Historical levels provide a comprehensive view of market behavior.

Distribution Analysis

  • Analyzes price distribution over a specified period.
  • Creates a histogram of price movements.
  • Highlights areas of price consolidation and potential breakout points.

Boxplot Analysis

  • Visualizes statistical distribution of price data.
  • Includes whiskers for range, box for interquartile range, and line for the median.
  • Detects outliers and identifies overbought/oversold levels.

Stochastic Analysis

  • Provides information about high and low levels over a specified period.
  • Displays range percentage and stochastic rate.
  • Indicates last price position within the high-low range.
  • Assesses market momentum and potential reversal points.

Statistical Analysis

  • Performs statistical analysis on price data. 
  • Includes mean, standard deviation, skewness, kurtosis, and z-score.
  • Provides a summary of specified period statistics.


Input Parameters

Calculation

  • Period: Number of bars used for calculation (default: 400).
  • Trend Extreme Level: Threshold for detecting extreme trend levels (default: 2.0).
  • Resistance Support Density: Controls density of levels displayed (options: Less/Normal/More).

Features

  • Enable or disable each analysis feature (options: On/Off).

Properties

  • Customize display options for trend suggestions, forecast lines, and historical levels.

Colors

  • Select color themes and customize colors for different analysis features.


Recommendations

Timeframes: Suitable for all timeframes; longer timeframes (H1 and above) are recommended for trend analysis.

Markets: Versatile for forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Accounts: Suitable for all account types.

Customization: Adjust colors and themes for better visibility and clarity.

Combining Features: Use a combination of analyses for a comprehensive market view.


Insight Pro combines advanced features with a user-friendly interface, aiding in informed trading decisions.



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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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4.67 (12)
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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