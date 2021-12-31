Gravity timing Indicator

4.8

Gravity Timing Indicator  -GTI-


 

GTI indicator  is the easiest and most accurate indicator  so far.it uses support and resistance in a gravity way  .Working on it is so easy,  it consists of 7 lines, the most powerful of which are the lowest and the highest lines , so when the indicator rebounds , it is the best time to enter.

 it works on all pairs with no excaption 

for time frame , i prefer small time frames like 5 minutes and 15 minutes for scalping .



Reviews 9
uzer1958
14
uzer1958 2025.12.24 14:36 
 

отличный индикатор

9409269
20
9409269 2025.08.08 12:03 
 

this is actually best indicator you can use in forex market i can gurantee you i am using it and tell you what not failed a single time yes at new time you might get little drawdown but if you manage the position it totally profitabbleand dont use it in gold market only for forex. i kind of need mt5 version of this i would be very greatful if author will either provide me mt5 version of source code of this mt4 version

Martin Brown
803
Martin Brown 2023.03.24 18:52 
 

The bands mimic the natural arc of the market as a wave, with the "crest" and subsequent "trough". My other indicators complement this perfectly.

