RSI Alerts MT5

RSI Alerts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that adds convenient alerts to the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI). You still see the RSI line and levels 30, 50, 70, but when the selected levels are crossed the indicator can show popup alerts, send push notifications and emails - so you don't miss a potential reversal or breakout.

What is it based on?
The indicator is built on the standard RSI (Relative Strength Index) - the same oscillator used by millions of traders to assess overbought/oversold conditions and momentum shifts. RSI Alerts does not change the RSI formula; it only tracks the RSI line and notifies you when it crosses the levels you need.
  •  Overbought zone (e.g. 70, configurable) - often used to look for pullbacks or short entries
  •  Oversold zone (e.g. 30, configurable) - for bounces or long entries
  •  Midline (50) - to confirm trend or momentum
You choose which crossings matter for your strategy.

Main features
  •  Six independent alert types - each can be turned on or off:
    •    RSI crosses level 70 from bottom to top (overbought)
    •    RSI crosses level 70 from top to bottom
    •    RSI crosses level 30 from bottom to top (oversold)
    •    RSI crosses level 30 from top to bottom
    •    RSI crosses level 50 from bottom to top
    •    RSI crosses level 50 from top to bottom
  •  Time filter - alerts are allowed only within a set window (e.g. 00:00-06:00 server time). If start = end = 24h.
  •  Multiple notification channels - popup alerts, MT5 push notifications, and email (each can be enabled separately).
  •  RSI settings - period, price type (Close / Open / High / Low / Median / Typical / Weighted), overbought/oversold levels (default 70/30), line color and width, level colors.
  •  Signal bar choice - check current bar (0) or bar N bars ago (1-10) to reduce noise or rely on a closed candle.
  •  Message templates - in the alert text you can use placeholders `%num%` (bar number) and `%level%` (level value).
  •  Weekend gap protection - when there is a large time gap between bars (e.g. Friday -> Monday) the signal is not sent to avoid false triggers.
Who is it for?
- Swing and position traders who use RSI for entries and want alerts when key levels are reached.
- Those who trade multiple instruments and timeframes and can't watch all charts - notifications come only when the condition is met.
- Traders with algorithmic or discretionary trading who use RSI as a filter and want to analyse or place orders manually on alert.
- Anyone who doesn't want to sit at the screen 24/7 but doesn't want to miss RSI-based setups.

Settings list and their meaning
=== Alert settings ===
  • Enable popup alerts - Turn popup alerts on/off (default on).
  • Signal: RSI crosses above level (overbought) - Alert when RSI crosses overbought level (e.g. 70) from bottom to top (default off).
  • Signal: RSI crosses below level (overbought) - Alert when RSI crosses overbought level from top to bottom (default on).
  • Signal: RSI crosses above level (oversold) - Alert when RSI crosses oversold level (e.g. 30) from bottom to top (default on).
  • Signal: RSI crosses below level (oversold) - Alert when RSI crosses oversold level from top to bottom (default off).
  • Signal: RSI crosses above level 50 - Alert when level 50 is crossed from bottom to top (default off).
  • Signal: RSI crosses below level 50 - Alert when level 50 is crossed from top to bottom (default off).
  • Bar to check for signal (0 = current bar) - Bar index used for the cross check: 0 = current, 1 = one bar ago, ... up to 10 (default 1).
  • Send push notifications - Turn MT5 push notifications on/off (default off).
  • Send email - Turn alert email on/off; MT5 mail settings must be configured (default off).
=== Alert time filter (HH:MM, Start=End = 24h) ===
  • Window start (e.g. 00:00) - Start of the allowed time window (server time), format HH:MM (e.g. 00:00).
  • Window end (e.g. 06:00) - End of the allowed window, format HH:MM. If Start = End, alerts are allowed 24h.
=== RSI settings ===
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period (default 14).
  • Applied price - Price for RSI (Close / Open / High / Low / Median (High+Low)/2 / Typical (High+Low+Close)/3 / Weighted (High+Low+Close+Close)/4), default Close.
  • Overbought level - Overbought level in RSI units (default 70).
  • Oversold level - Oversold level in RSI units (default 30).
  • RSI line color - RSI indicator line color.
  • RSI line width - RSI line width in pixels (default 1).
  • Horizontal levels color (30, 50, 70) - Color of the 30, 50 and 70 level lines.
=== Alert message templates (%num%=bar, %level%=level) ===
  • MessageCrossUp - Alert text when level is crossed from bottom to top. You can use `%num%` (bar number) and `%level%` (level value) in the text.
  • MessageCrossDown - Alert text when level is crossed from top to bottom. Same placeholders `%num%` and `%level%`.

RSI Alerts v1.6 - MetaTrader 5. Based on the standard RSI; for informational use. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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Oscarzz
104
Oscarzz 2021.10.01 20:15 
 

It doesnt send notifications, all settings are correct: as it should be

DMITRII SALNIKOV
2979
DMITRII SALNIKOV 2019.12.05 02:12 
 

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