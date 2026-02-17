RSI Alerts with Arrows

The indicator is a modification of RSI Alerts. However, it does not have a separate RSI indicator window. Instead, it uses signal arrows on the price chart. This saves space on the symbol chart, without affecting the quality of received signals and alerts. Similar to RSI Alerts, the indicator can generate sound alert, send push notifications and email messages, as well as draw signal arrows.

The display of arrow can be disabled. If the arrows are enabled, they only display the signals chosen in the indicator parameters, such as intersection of the level of 70 upwards and intersection of the level of 30 downwards (or any configured signals). The indicator parameters are very flexible.

It has three signal levels: the upper one (default is 70), which can be changed; the lower level (default is 30), which can also be changed, and the middle level 50, which cannot be changed. The upper and lower levels can also be set as fractional numbers.

Event types supported:

Intersection of the upper, lower or middle level downwards .

. Intersection of the upper, lower or middle level upwards.

Each of these events can be turned on or off separately from other events.





Indicator Properties

Enable alerts - enable sound alerts.

- enable sound alerts. Enable arrows - enable the display of arrows.

- enable the display of arrows. Crossed from the bottom up Max level (default 70) - enable alert for the intersection of the upper level from bottom up

- enable alert for the intersection of the upper level from bottom up Crossed from top to bottom Max level (default 70) - enable alert for the intersection of the upper level from top down

- enable alert for the intersection of the upper level from top down Crossed from the bottom up Min level (default 30) - enable alert for the intersection of the lower level from bottom up

- enable alert for the intersection of the lower level from bottom up Crossed from top to bottom Min level (default 30) - enable alert for the intersection of the lower level from top down

- enable alert for the intersection of the lower level from top down Crossed from the bottom up level 50 - enable alert for the intersection of the middle level from bottom up

- enable alert for the intersection of the middle level from bottom up Crossed from top to bottom level 50 - enable alert for the intersection of the middle level from top down

- enable alert for the intersection of the middle level from top down Candle which look for the signal (0 = current candle) - the number of the candlestick, on which the signal is generated: =1 - the first candlestick (completed), =0 - current candlestick.

- the number of the candlestick, on which the signal is generated: =1 - the first candlestick (completed), =0 - current candlestick. Send Notification - allow sending push notifications to your mobile terminal

- allow sending push notifications to your mobile terminal Send E-mail - allow sending email notifications to your email address

- allow sending email notifications to your email address RSI Period - indicator setting

- indicator setting Max signal level - the value of the upper RSI level

- the value of the upper RSI level Min signal level - the value of the lower RSI level

- the value of the lower RSI level RSI applied price - prices used for RSI calculation

- prices used for RSI calculation messageUp = "%symbol% (%num% bar) RSI signal - crossed level %level% from bottom up" - message template for upward crossing

= "%symbol% (%num% bar) RSI signal - crossed level %level% from bottom up" - message template for upward crossing messageDown = "%symbol% (%num% bar) RSI signal - crossed level %level% from top bottom" - message template for downward crossing

Tags are used in the notification template:

%symbol% - chart symbol name

- chart symbol name %num% - the bar on which the signal is generated, equal to 'Candle which look for the signal'

- the bar on which the signal is generated, equal to 'Candle which look for the signal' %level% - the level which was crossed

If this indicator is lacking functionality you want, be welcome to write me.