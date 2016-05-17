Delta CCi MTF7

As the proper trading using CCI indicators requires the trader to monitor multiple timeframes and CCI indicators with different periods. For example - monitor the trend using CCI with the period of 100 or 200 (slow CCI period) on the H4 timeframe, and make entries based on the CCI with the period of 13 (fast CCI period) on the H1 timeframe. To facilitate this task, the Delta CCi MTF7 indicator was created, which implements monitoring the changes of the price movement trends as well as marks entries with arrows for each timeframe. For those who do no know how to trade using the CCI, see the attached video.

The indicator collects data on CCI from seven timeframes - М5, М15, М30, М60, H1, H4, D1, W1. It also allows to display the lines of three CCI indicators from three selected timeframes and the general trend of the currency in one window as a histogram. The trend as a histogram shows the sum of all positive and negative trends from all 7 timeframes, that is, if trend on the third timeframe is in the Buy, and on the fourth timeframe is in the Sell, the histogram will be slightly longer in Sell (Red bars) than in Buy (Blue bars). Accordingly, the greater the preponderance of one of the histograms - the greater the preponderance of the trend in that direction.

By default, the indicator is configured for classical trading (Trend filter = hard filter) – trading based on the trend of the H4 timeframe, with entries by smaller timeframes.

If necessary, the trend filter can be disabled (Trend filter= filter disabled). In that case, all entries of CCI indicators from all timeframes will be displayed.

There is also a filter by the dominant trend, summarized from all timeframes - (Trend filter= medium filter). If the dominant histogram is blue (buys) only the buy entries will be displayed, if the dominant histogram is red (sells) then only the sell entries will be displayed.

The recommended timeframe for the indicator: from М5 to H4. It is not recommended to set it higher, as there will be a need to recalculate too much history on the seven timeframes.


Indicator parameters

  • Fast CCI period (1-2-3) - period of the fast CCI, for entry signals, default value is 13.
  • Slow CCI period, filter - period of the slow CCI, for determining trends, default value is 200 (must be greater than 50).
  • Bars limit - the limit on the number of candles, calculation of the data from 7 timeframes can load the CPU, default value is 300 candles.
  • Type graph - type of the trend chart
    • Histogram - Buy and Sell histogram.
    • MA - line that shows the sum of CCI from all 7 timeframes, if it is less than 0 - sell, if it is higher than 0 - buy.
    • Delta Histogram - difference of the histograms (displays only the difference between the Buy and Sell histogram)
  • CCI TF 1 - timeframe of the first drawn CCI line, if not specified, then the current timeframe.
  • CCI TF 2 - timeframe of the second drawn CCI line, by default - H1.
  • CCI TF 3 - timeframe of the third drawn CCI line, by default - H4.
  • Draw arrows - draw the arrows
  • Arrow Alerts - use sound signal when entries appear.
  • Trend filter - trend filter.
    • filter disabled - disable filter, all CCI entries for all timeframes will be displayed.
    • medium filter - filtering by the dominant trend of all timeframes.
    • hard filter - H4 trend filter (classic trading), this is selected by default.
  • Sell arrow color - color of the sell arrows
  • Buy arrow color - color of the buy arrows
  • Color CCI TF1 - color of the CCI indicator line with the TF1 period
  • Color CCI TF2 - color of the CCI indicator line with the TF2 period
  • Color CCI TF3 - color of the CCI indicator line with the TF3 period
  • Sell histogramm color - color of the sell histogram
  • Buy histogramm color - color of the buy histogram
  • Color MA type graph - color of the indicator line, if the MA chart mode is selected


Buffer values

  • 0 - value of Histogram +
  • 1 - value of Histogram -
  • 2 - value of CCI with period 1
  • 3 - value of CCI with period 2
  • 4 - value of CCI with period 3
  • 5 - value of the summarized CCI when displayed as Moving Average
  • 6 - buy arrows
  • 7 - sell arrows
  • 8 - value of the Histogram + difference
  • 9 - value of the Histogram - difference
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Indicators
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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The RSI Panel MTF indicator has been created in order to have the ability to monitor the values of the standard RSI indicator from a multitude of timeframes and symbols on a single chart, as well as to receive timely notifications about the trading opportunities using an audio signal or a notification. The indicator can output both the indicator values, and only the indicator signals (confirmed and expected). A user-friendly feature for selecting the required symbol has been implemented - simply
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This is а modified oscillator CCI (Commodity Channel Index) with all sorts of signals, alerts and arrows. The indicator is designed so that any signal of crossing any specified level does not escape you. This is a supplemented version of the CCI Alerts Indicator, which does not draw the CCI indicator window, but only draws the result of its work as arrows on the symbol graph. This version of CCI Alerts with Arrows is for MetaTrader 4. If you need signals from another popular RSI indicator, then
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The indicator is designed for building horizontal channels and signal zones, detecting breakouts of extremes, bounces and targets based on custom Fibonacci levels (with or without sound alerts). It automatically applies your chosen Fibonacci levels to those extremes. When price breaks the Fibonacci levels enabled in the settings, the indicator can play a sound, show a message, send a push notification to your mobile terminal or an email (if enabled). Features: automatic channel building by time
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When using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) oscillator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough depending on a timeframe. CCI Alerts indicator prevents you from missing the indicator signals. It is a good alternative for the standard CCI indicator. Once there appears a CCI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss an entry. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency p
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If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca
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Indicators
This indicator is a modification of the RSI Alerts indicator, but without a separate RSI indicator window and with signal arrows directly on the symbol's chart. This saves space on the symbol's chart without losing the quality of the received signals and notifications. Just like RSI Alerts, the indicator can provide sound alerts, push notifications, the ability to send messages to email has been added, as well as drawing arrows at the location where the signal appears. Arrow display can be turne
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