Pan PrizMA CD Phase

The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab. The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian).

  • Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm.
  • Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals.
  • The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric plane) allows digitizing each line point and use any necessary point as a trading signal in the EA. This, in turn, accelerates optimization of strategies.
  • Digitization allows you to set asymmetric permission/prohibition intervals during filtering. For instance, the interval prohibiting trading against a trend may comprise 90 degrees starting from any phase, only a quarter of the entire wave period.
  • Using synthetic bars by volume, price or their combination allows adjusting the chart scale for the strategy.


External variables

  • Line_1_power - degree of polynomial averaging the first line (2-4).
  • Fast_line_1_leverage - leverage (an analog of period) of a short average line smoothed by a polynomial.
  • Fast_line_2_leverage - leverage of a short line extrapolated by the sinusoid near a constant.
  • Base - half of the SMA period subtracted from the price. Analog of a Slow_SMA. The value of 0 excludes subtraction from the price.
  • Synthetic_Channel - value of the synthetic bar defined as the sum of price points and the amount of ten millionths of the actual volume. The value of 0 disables synthetic bars.
  • Weight_Prices - price multiplier. It allows changing the price value weight in the sum. The parameter can be negative.
  • Weight_Volume - multiplier for the volume parts. It allows changing the volume value weight in the sum. The parameter can be negative.
  • Multiplikator - histogram multiplier.
  • Multiplikator_2 - price multiplier. -1 swaps the top and bottom lines.
  • Signal SMA Period - signal line period.


Indicator lines

  • "MACD_A0" - histogram. Plotted as the first difference on the extrapolated line. Read from the array 0.
  • "Signal_A1" - histogram signal line. Read from the array 1.
  • "Fast_line_1" - line averaged by the polynomial. Read from the array 2.
  • "Fast_line_2" - extrapolated line. Read from the array 3.
  • "Phase_A4" - phase line. Read from the array 4.

  • "-_Phase_A5" - shifted phase line drawn below 0. It allows visualizing the first line on the bends. Read from the array 5.

  • "+-2_Phase_A6" - dotted line provided by the MathArccos function coverted from radians to degrees and multiplied by 2 to exclude coincidences with the phase lines. Read from the array 6.

Note: The EA only illustrates applying the indicator and allows you to evaluate the efficiency of its signals. Adjust the robot to your own strategy and safety margin preferences before using it in real trading.

Video Pan PrizMA CD Phase
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BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Indicators
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Indicators
CBT Quantum Maverick High-Efficiency Binary Trading System CBT Quantum Maverick is a finely tuned, high-performance Binary Options Trading System designed for traders seeking precision, simplicity, non-repaint signals and disciplined trading. No customization is required—this system is optimized for effective results right out of the box. Simply follow the signals, which can be mastered with a bit of practice. Key Features: Signal Precision: New-bar-based trading signals—targeting the next ca
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Indicators
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
AriBot
Arman Belassarov
Indicators
AriMax   – AI-Powered Trading Robot AriMax is a cutting-edge AI-powered trading robot designed to help traders maximize profits while minimizing risk. Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time market analysis, AriMax identifies high-probability trade opportunities with precision and speed. Key Features:     AI-Driven Market Analysis   – Analyzes market trends and patterns to make data-driven trading decisions.     Automated Execution   – Places trades seamlessly with optimiz
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Indicators
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
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Pan PrizMA
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
At the very least, this indicator is able to entertain you. It builds a moving line based on interpolation by a polynomial of 1-4 powers and/or a function consisting of a sum of 1-5 sine curves. Various combinations are possible, for example, a sum of three sine curves about a second order parabola. The resulting line can be extrapolated by any of the specified functions and for various distances both as a single point at each indicator step (unchangeable line), and as a specified (re-painted) f
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Pan PrizMA
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The indicator builds a moving line based on interpolation by a polynomial of 1-4 powers and/or a function consisting of a sum of 1-5 sine curves. Various combinations are possible, for example, a sum of three sine curves about a second order parabola. The resulting line can be extrapolated by any of the specified functions and for various distances both as a single point at each indicator step (unchangeable line), and as a specified (re-painted) function segment for visualization. More details:
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