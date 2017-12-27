Time Levels

4.38

The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart:

  • Previous day's high and low.
  • Previous week's high and low.
  • Previous month's high and low.

Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. The version of the exact same indicator but only with sound alerts there - Time Levels with Alerts.


Configurations

  • ----Day-------------------------------------------------
  • DayLevels - enable/disable previous day's levels.
  • WidthDayLines - line width of daily levels.
  • ColorDayLines - line color of daily levels.
  • StyleDayLines - line style of daily levels. The parameter only works if WidthDayLines =1.
  • DayFontSize - font size for the daily level labels.
  • ----Week------------------------------------------------
  • WeekLevels - enable/disable previous week's levels.
  • WidthWeekLines - line width of weekly levels.
  • ColorWeekLines - line color of weekly levels.
  • StyleWeekLines - line style of weekly levels. The parameter only works if WidthWeekLines =1.
  • WeekFontSize - font size for the weekly level labels.
  • ----Month-----------------------------------------------
  • MonthLevels - enable/disable previous month's levels.
  • WidthMonthLines - line width of monthly levels.
  • ColorMonthLines - line color of monthly levels.
  • StyleMonthLines - line style of monthly levels. The parameter only works if WidthMonthLines =1.
  • MonthFontSize - font size for the monthly level labels.
  • ----Settings-----------------------------------------------
  • GMThour - terminal time zone.
  • WriteComments - show text comments featuring level values.
Reviews 14
SandPaddict
129
SandPaddict 2022.09.24 18:27 
 

Love it. Does exactly what it's supposed to do. Thank you Yurij!

CodeFaceCrunch
371
CodeFaceCrunch 2021.12.16 17:27 
 

Very useful. Fantastic indicator.

Саша Петрухин
106
Саша Петрухин 2021.04.21 20:28 
 

Удобный индикатор!

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This is а modified oscillator CCI (Commodity Channel Index) with all sorts of signals, alerts and arrows. The indicator is designed so that any signal of crossing any specified level does not escape you. This is a supplemented version of the CCI Alerts Indicator, which does not draw the CCI indicator window, but only draws the result of its work as arrows on the symbol graph. This version of CCI Alerts with Arrows is for MetaTrader 4. If you need signals from another popular RSI indicator, then
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The indicator is a modification of RSI Alerts . However, it does not have a separate RSI indicator window. Instead, it uses signal arrows on the price chart. This saves space on the symbol chart, without affecting the quality of received signals and alerts. Similar to RSI Alerts, the indicator can generate sound alert, send push notifications and email messages, as well as draw signal arrows. The display of arrow can be disabled. If the arrows are enabled, they only display the signals chosen in
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The indicator is designed for building horizontal channels and signal zones, detecting breakouts of extremes, bounces and targets based on custom Fibonacci levels (with or without sound alerts). It automatically applies your chosen Fibonacci levels to those extremes. When price breaks the Fibonacci levels enabled in the settings, the indicator can play a sound, show a message, send a push notification to your mobile terminal or an email (if enabled). Features: automatic channel building by time
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When using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) oscillator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough depending on a timeframe. CCI Alerts indicator prevents you from missing the indicator signals. It is a good alternative for the standard CCI indicator. Once there appears a CCI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss an entry. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency p
Extremum catcher MT5
Yurij Izyumov
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The Extremum catcher MT5 indicator analyzes the price action after breaking the local Highs and Lows and generates price reversal signals with the ability to plot the Price Channel. If you need the version for MetaTrader 4, see Extremum catcher . The indicator takes the High and Low of the price over the specified period - 24 bars by default (can be changed). Then, if on the previous candle, the price broke the High or Low level and the new candle opened higher than the extremums, then a signal
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Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
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Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
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If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca
RSI Alerts with Arrows MT5
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
This indicator is a modification of the RSI Alerts indicator, but without a separate RSI indicator window and with signal arrows directly on the symbol's chart. This saves space on the symbol's chart without losing the quality of the received signals and notifications. Just like RSI Alerts, the indicator can provide sound alerts, push notifications, the ability to send messages to email has been added, as well as drawing arrows at the location where the signal appears. Arrow display can be turne
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adonias
67
adonias 2023.04.28 12:17 
 

Good morning! I installed the indicator but it is not working, could someone help me?

frankietan
19
frankietan 2023.02.14 16:46 
 

Hi Yurij, great indicator! Is there any way to remove the price?

SandPaddict
129
SandPaddict 2022.09.24 18:27 
 

Love it. Does exactly what it's supposed to do. Thank you Yurij!

uncle_onion
69
uncle_onion 2022.08.11 10:17 
 

A must! for price action traders that rely on D, W and M highs and lows. I would nevertheless add a premium option with some little features that will make it a more worthy product and I know many traders will pay for it. But so far, a ver good indicator, very useful.

CodeFaceCrunch
371
CodeFaceCrunch 2021.12.16 17:27 
 

Very useful. Fantastic indicator.

Michael Gathemia
93
Michael Gathemia 2021.07.25 03:47 
 

A very potential indicator with severe drawbacks. The day level works well however the weekly and monthly levels are so bad / misleading that you will be frustrated if you actually draw the previous high low levels yourself. Hope they update this. PS: The GM terminal time zone only works on the daily timeframe.

Саша Петрухин
106
Саша Петрухин 2021.04.21 20:28 
 

Удобный индикатор!

[Deleted] 2021.03.09 18:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2020.12.05 19:56 
 

very good

KYT13
264
KYT13 2020.04.22 23:45 
 

пользуюсь спасибо

david.l
514
david.l 2019.09.11 14:20 
 

great HL indicator

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 15:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.13 05:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitry Karagusov
798
Dmitry Karagusov 2018.02.15 12:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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